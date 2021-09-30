Wastewater treatment plant green light for Mullaghmore

Good news for one of Sligo's most scenic seaside resorts, Mullaghmore.

A long awaited wastewater treatment plant has been given the green light for Mullaghmore.

It’s one of 21 additional wastewater treatment plants which have been selected for upgrade as part of the Small

Towns and Villages Growth Programme. This follows the announcement of 15

projects earlier in the summer by Irish Water.

Irish Water says this investment in the local wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the

development of new homes, while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

Irish Water has announced these projects now to enable Local Authorities to make plans on housing and development into the short and medium term supporting their regional and local development plans.

Local councillors Marie Casserly and Tom Fox have welcomed the go ahead for the Mullaghmore plant.