Walk-in vaccination clinics open for over 16s in IT Sligo this weekend

Minister of Health Stephen Donnelly pictured visiting Sligo Test Centre yesterday. Minister Donnelly was visiting both the test centres and vaccination clinics in Sligo and Leitrim on Wednesday.

Anyone aged 16 and older who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to a walk-in vaccination clinic in IT Sligo this weekend and get their vaccine.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics, once the interval between doses has been reached.

The times and vaccine details are as follows in IT Sligo;

· Saturday: 12pm to 5pm. Pfizer dose 1 and dose 2 for age 16 or older. Dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 1st.

· Sunday: 9.15am to 12.30pm. Moderna dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before July 24th. Dose 2 clinic only.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination programme in the West and North West said: “We are once again running vaccination clinics this weekend throughout the West and North West to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.

“For the first time we are holding walk-in clinics for people who require a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. These clinics are for those aged 16 and over only.

“If you are coming for your first dose vaccine, you don't have to register online beforehand but registering may speed up your time spent in the vaccination centre.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, visited Sligo and Leitrim on Wednesday, to view the COVID-19 testing centres in both counties.

The Minister viewed each of the centres, located at Finisklin in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, where he met with staff and discussed their role in the fight against COVID-19.

Minister Donnelly also visited the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres located at the Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo and at the Primary Care Unit in Carrick-on-Shannon where he also spoke with staff and discussed the success of the national COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.