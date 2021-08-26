Walk-in vaccination clinics open for over 12s in IT Sligo this weekend

The vaccination centre at the Knocknarea Arena, IT Sligo. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Anyone aged 12 and older in Sligo who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to one of the walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend in IT Sligo.

People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine or second dose Moderna may also attend the corresponding walk-in clinic, once the interval between doses has been reached.

All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.

The walk-in vaccination clinic times for IT Sligo are as follows:

Saturday, August 28th; 9.15am to 12.30pm. Moderna dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 1st.

1.15pm to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 8th.

Sunday August, 29th 9.15am to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.

Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 9th.

Note: Second dose Moderna vaccines will only be available on Saturday from 9.15am to 12.30pm.

A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated.