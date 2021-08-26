Walk-in vaccination clinics open for over 12s in IT Sligo this weekend

People waiting for their second dose of Pfizer of Moderna vaccine can also attend
Anyone aged 12 and older in Sligo who hasn’t yet received their first dose vaccine, can go to one of the walk-in vaccination clinics this weekend in IT Sligo.
People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine or second dose Moderna may also attend the corresponding walk-in clinic, once the interval between doses has been reached.
All COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge and will give you protection from COVID-19.
The walk-in vaccination clinic times for IT Sligo are as follows:
Saturday, August 28th; 9.15am to 12.30pm. Moderna dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 1st.
1.15pm to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.
Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 8th.
Sunday August, 29th 9.15am to 4pm. Pfizer dose 1 for age 12 or older.
Pfizer dose 2 for anyone who received their first dose before August 9th.
Note: Second dose Moderna vaccines will only be available on Saturday from 9.15am to 12.30pm.
A parent or legal guardian will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Children aged 12 to 15 attending alone will not be vaccinated.