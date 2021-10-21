Walk-in vaccination clinic in Sligo on Bank Holiday Monday

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is taking place at Sligo Racecourse on Monday, October 25th from 1pm to 7.30pm.

The walk-in clinic is open to anyone aged 12 and above who has yet to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Anyone aged 16 or older can attend a walk-in clinic alone. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with a parent or guardian who will need to give consent for their child to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Children attending alone will not be vaccinated.

Also, people who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend the walk-in clinic, once the interval between doses has been reached.

It is important to note that walk-in clinic is for first and second dose only. You cannot get a third dose or a booster vaccination at a walk-in vaccination clinic.