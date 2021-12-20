Walk-in clinics for booster vaccines continue

The following walk-in clinics are taking place in the Sligo and Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centres this week for anyone aged 40 and over who is eligible for a booster vaccine.

There is no appointment needed:

Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre

- Tuesday 21 December – 1pm to 7.30pm

- Wednesday 22 December – 8.30am to 7.30pm

- Thursday 23 December – 1pm to 7.30pm

- Friday 24 December – 9am to 12noon

Carrick on Shannon Vaccination Centre, Primary Care Centre

- Tuesday 21 December – 1pm to 7.30pm

- Wednesday 22 December – 8.30am to 7.30pm

To be eligible for a booster vaccine, you must have reached the interval of at least 90 days since your second dose vaccine or single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine before coming to a walk-in clinic.

Anyone who has had COVID-19 since their previous vaccination should wait to get their booster dose at least 6 months after the positive test result.

It is difficult to anticipate how many people will arrive at the same time to a walk-in clinic and people may have to queue.

There is updated information on queue times available from the HSE Twitter feed @HSELive.

The vaccination centres will be closed on 25 and 26 December and will re-open on 27 December.

Details of the walk-in clinics next week will be available from hse.ie later this week.

The dates and times of the vaccination clinics are updated regularly with new dates and times added.

Queues appear to move quickly at the vaccination centre at Sligo Racecourse.

The vaccination centres are also running scheduled appointment clinics and anyone who receives an invitation by text is asked to come to the appointment if possible or reply to the text message to reschedule.

There is a separate queue for people with scheduled appointments and this queue is prioritised.

People who are aged 40 and older who are eligible for a booster dose and have reached the interval of 90 days since their second dose (or since their single dose Janssen vaccine) may get their booster vaccine by booking an appointment with a participating pharmacy.

The details of participating pharmacies are available on hse.ie.