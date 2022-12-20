Waiting time for a bed at Sligo University Hospital was more than 66 hours

An inspection report of the Emergency Department (ED) of Sligo University Hospital (SUH) has shown a major need to address capacity and patient flow issues with in-patient waits for a bed following admittance reaching 66 hours in some cases. The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) have released their report from an unannounced inspection that took place on September 20, 2022, which shows several incidences of partial or non-compliance at SUH. These include increased overcrowding in the ED, corridors congested with equipment due a lack of storage facilities, breaches of the 24-hour trolley patient experience time, and breaches to patient’s dignity, privacy, and autonomy. At 11am, 17 patients were registered over nine hours, five of these were over 75 years of age. Five patients were registered over 24 hours, one of these was over 75 years of age. There were eleven patients on trolleys in the corridor of the ED. The narrow ED corridor was a busy thoroughfare for all activity which severely impacted on the opportunity to provide dignity and privacy for these patients. In addition, there were no shower facilities located within the emergency department. Patients who spoke with inspectors expressed the negative impact this had on the dignity and respect afforded to them. Staff in the ED were observed by inspectors to treat patients with dignity and respect in the emergency department. Communication observed between staff and patients was respectful. However, in light of the close proximity of all patients (where the required minimal distance of one metre between trolleys end to end and or side to side was not achieved) and the narrow corridor, privacy for conversations with medical staff was compromised and conversations could be overheard by patients and those passing by. Curtains were secured around patients in designated bays to provide privacy and protect their dignity when providing personal care. Inspectors were informed that patients on trolleys were brought to designated bays for examinations or personal care, and screens were available for trolleys outside designated areas. Patients over 80 years were prioritised for review following triage. Patients over 75 years of age waiting more than nine hours in the ED and all patients waiting in the ED over 24 hours were reported to the hospital manager in line with the hospital’s escalation policy. “Despite staff efforts, the environment in which care was provided to patients in the emergency department on the day of inspection, the patient experience time and the delays in accessing an inpatient bed once admitted did not promote dignity, privacy and confidentiality for the patients in the emergency department,” the report stated. “The practice of boarding admitted patients in the ED, despite the efforts of hospital management to address this issue, compromised patients’ dignity, privacy and confidentiality on the day of inspection.” HIQA found that some patients in the emergency department had wait times for an inpatient bed well in excess of 24 hours, following the decision to admit. Overall, regarding how effectively management has arranged to support and promote the delivery of high quality, safe and reliable healthcare services, SUH has been deemed partially compliant. The wait timed from registration to triage was from five to 40 minutes with an average wait of 17 minutes. The waiting time from triage to medical review ranged from five minutes to 12 hours and four minutes with an average of four hours 14 minutes. The waiting time for medical assessment to decide to admit ranged from 2 hours and eight minutes to 15 hours and 26 minutes with an average of 6 hours 35 minutes. The patients’ wait times in the ED for an inpatient bed following the decision to admit ranged from seven hours 15 minutes to 66 hours and four minutes. “Patients waiting more than six hours should be cared for in a more appropriate care setting than an ED, prolonged durations of stay in EDs are associated with poorer patient outcomes and draw on ED resources that would be more effectively directed at new patients who require timely initial clinical assessment and nursing care,” the report stated. On the date of the inspection the hospital was described as ‘in escalation’ with 42 people in the ED at 11am that morning. There were 23 patients in the emergency department longer than nine hours, five patients were in ED over 24 hours, with two patients informing inspectors that they were in the department over two and three days respectively. There were nine admitted patients in the emergency department awaiting inpatient beds. Daily navigation hub meetings were held at 09:45hrs and 16:00hrs. Inspectors were informed that emergency department consultants and microbiology consultants attended when the hospital was in full escalation. Actions to alleviate the operating imbalance were outlined at the meeting, and a daily unscheduled care status update was provided to Saolta when the hospital was in escalation. The on-call consultants attended the Friday afternoon meeting, to plan and progress weekend activity. Daily clinical nurse managers and senior nurse management meetings were held to review any opportunities to expedite the patient’s journey through the hospital to discharge or transfer. As part of the ‘Model Ward,’ the inpatient’s predicted date of discharge (PDD) was recorded and managed by the patient’s speciality team to focus on actively progressing the patient’s journey. Inspectors were informed that there was a plan to audit the accuracy and effectiveness of the assigned patient PDD. Weekly multidisciplinary discharge planning meetings were held with community partners to facilitate and plan for specific patient care needs following discharge. The hospital had added a second triage area during recent refurbishments to reduce patient waits for triage. On the day of inspection, triage wait times ranged from 5 to 40 minutes with an average triage wait time of 17 minutes. The average length of stay for medical patients reported in June 2022 was 7.6 (KPI target less than or equal to 7.0), with an average length of stay for surgical patients at 2.9 (KPI target less than or equal to 5.2). Inspectors were informed that there were a number of patients with extended lengths of stay, due to a lack of community facilities to manage the complex needs of these patients. There were 16 patients in total experiencing delays in transfer of care from the hospital. Inspectors were informed that the hospital’s acute assessment unit was not functioning fully and where previously the unit had accepted 15-20 general practitioner (GP) referrals daily, the unit now had a reduced GP referral capacity of eight patients, due to the requirement for space to accommodate admitted patients awaiting an inpatient bed overnight. The hospital’s discharge lounge was also not currently functioning, due to reallocation of the space to stream COVID-19 patients. A priority outlined in the 2022 Saolta University Healthcare group service plan was to re-open the discharge lounge in Sligo University Hospital to positively impact early morning discharges and in turn reduce patient experience time. To date, there was no evidence that this priority had been advanced. The report stated the hospital needs to review the effective and efficient use of all areas within the ED environment. “Sligo University Hospital had management arrangements in place to support and promote the delivery of healthcare services. “While measures were being taken to improve patient flow through the emergency department, the hospital and onwards to the community, HIQA found that these measures were not fully effective in ensuring delivery of high-quality, safe and reliable healthcare services to the people who used the hospital’s emergency services,” the report stated. “The emergency department staff were striving to provide safe, quality care to the increasing number of patients attending the ED in a challenging and overcrowded environment. The hospital needs to address capacity issues, but also patient flow issues though the hospital and into the community. “The hospital provided an extensive list of requirements within their winter plan to support patient flow, although it is noted that approval for funding these was not in place at the time of the inspection. “Considering the increase in morbidity and mortality associated with prolonged emergency department waiting times, the increased potential for errors and the lack of dignity and privacy afforded to patients, the overcrowding in the emergency department was of concern to HIQA.” The report judged service providers plan, organise and manage their workforce to achieve the service objectives for high quality, safe and reliable healthcare as partially compliant. There were six whole-time equivalent (WTE) emergency medicine consultants in the emergency department. Inspectors were informed that the hospital’s WTE emergency medicine consultants had been increased to eight, with recruitment in progress. All consultants in emergency medicine were on the specialist register with the Irish Medical Council. A senior clinical decision-maker, consultant or registrar, was available onsite in the emergency department 24/7. Consultants were onsite 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and with one consultant providing on-call cover during evenings, nights and weekends. Non-consultant hospital doctors provided medical cover in the department 24/7. Attendees to the emergency department were assigned to the on-call emergency medicine consultant until admitted or discharged. If admitted, the patient was assigned under the care of a specialist consultant and boarded in the emergency department while awaiting an inpatient bed. However, if the patient’s clinical condition deteriorated, staff in the emergency department provided the necessary emergency response. Inspectors reviewed rosters for the four-week period prior to inspection and noted that approximately 14% of senior house officer shifts and 32% of registrar’s shifts were unfilled. The shortage of non-consultant hospital doctors in the emergency department impacts on patient experience times in the department and may compromise the delivery of safe, quality care. Hospital managers need to ensure that there are sufficient staff available at the right time to deliver safe, high-quality care in the emergency department The hospital has an aim to roster 12 nurses per day shift and nine nurses per night shift. A review of ED nursing rosters for the four-week period prior to the inspection demonstrated that the emergency department was on average short two to three nurses per day shifts, and on average one nurse per night shift over the four-week period. On average, there were 9 nurses on day shift ranging from 8 to 11 nurses, and eight nurses on night shift ranging from 7 to 9 per shift. Inspectors were informed that this level of cover is agency dependent, and approximately 22% of day shifts and 10% of night shifts were unfilled. Nurses were redeployed from other areas of the hospital when available. On the day of inspection, the emergency department had the full complement of management staff, was short two nurses on day shift and had the full nursing complement for night shift. The hospital’s staff absence rates in August 2022 was noted to be 8% including 1.3% absences associated with COVID-19. The national target for absence is less than or equal to 4%. The hospital reported that they had commissioned an external review of nurse staffing levels in the emergency department to ascertain the appropriate required staffing levels for the size, layout and activity of the expanded emergency department. This report recommended an uplift of nursing staff. Inspectors were informed that an additional 15 WTE nurses for the emergency department had been approved by Saolta to be phased in over the next three years, with the first five of these posts funded and approved for 2022. “The hospital was making progress towards planning and organising the workforce, but further improvement was required to achieve the service objective for high quality safe and reliable care in the emergency department,” the report stated. “Considering the surge in demand, the overcrowding and the boarding of patients in the emergency department, the required staffing levels as determined by the hospital following an external review of nursing staff requirements had still not been achieved. “In order to provide the best possible quality of emergency care, emergency department resources should focus on the timely initial and ongoing clinical assessment and nursing care of the new attendees to the emergency department. “Patients no longer under the care of the emergency department specialists should be transferred in a timely manner to more appropriate settings.” The emergency department’s risk register identified serious risks which had the potential to increase morbidity and mortality for patients in the ED related to: The high number of patients presenting to the ED, the lack of patient flow, admitted patients in ED without extra nursing resources which may compromise provision of patient care, the increased risk of adverse incidents, the reduced ability to provide for patients basic human rights, and increased sick leave associated with staff stress and burnout. All of the risks identified in the ED register were observed by inspectors, highlighted by patients or identified in documentation provided by the hospital throughout this inspection. There were high numbers attending the department with long wait times for medical review and admission to an inpatient bed. The overcrowding within the ED presented infection prevention and control risks, increased risk of errors and compromised the staff’s ability to provide basic nursing care. Patients’ human rights were not being met, there was a lack of dignity and privacy, lack of access to facilities for personal hygiene and lack of opportunity to rest and sleep. The hospital’s incident reports from January to July 2022 show that of the 74 incidents reported by the ED, 42% related to care and 13% related to pressure ulcers acquired in the ED. As a result of the high number of incidents reported which related to compromised care, the hospital was planning to undertake a ‘point in time’ audit for all patients on trolleys in the emergency department. The aim of this audit is to identify any issues or deficits in care arising from long waits for an inpatient bed. Inspectors were informed that complaints received in the department were managed at point of contact when possible. Patient’s verbal complaints were brought to the attention of the Clinical Nurse Manager in charge and escalated to management or the quality and patient safety department when required. A COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 streaming pathway was in operation in the emergency department. However, on the day of inspection inspectors identified that patients presenting to the emergency department were not promptly screened for COVID-19 risk on arrival at the hospital in line with national guidance. Screening for COVID-19 risk was undertaken at triage assessment following check-in at reception and a period of waiting in the waiting area. Inspectors also identified a connecting area between the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 areas of the emergency department, which had the potential for transmission of infection when open. Both risks were raised with hospital management on the day of the inspection for immediate review. “The hospital had systems and processes in place to identify, evaluate and manage immediate and potential risks to people attending the emergency department,” the report stated. “Although many of the actions required to mitigate the risk were in progress by the hospital, a number of actions were associated with long-term plans and were dependent on approval of capital plans and funding for staffing. “Overall, HIQA was not fully assured that the hospital currently protected service users from the risk of harm associated with the design and delivery of healthcare services in the emergency department.” The full report can be viewed from the Health Information and Quality Authority’s website at hiqa.ie