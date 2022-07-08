Volunteers needed for beach clean-up in Enniscrone

A beach clean-up is taking place in Enniscrone on Saturday, July 16th and organisers are asking people to come along and help out.

It is being run as Clean Coasts’ and Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Community Clean-up Event and will include a beach clean-up of the beach along with tea, coffee and treats provided so be sure to remember to bring along your reusable cups!

The meeting point for this event is the lifeguard hut on Enniscrone Beach at 11:00am where you will be welcomed by a Clean Coasts Officer and given a safety introduction before being offered Clean Coasts kit prior to your clean-up.

Ireland is known for its magnificent coastlines, picturesque scenery, wildlife and exciting activities with a large majority of these landscapes located along the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland's first defined touring route, stretching along the Atlantic coast from Donegal to West Cork.

With the rise of staycations since 2020, more people are visiting Ireland’s west coast and enjoying the spectacular beaches. However, it is important that we remember to help protect and care for Ireland’s waterways, coastline, seas, ocean and marine life by ensuring they are free of litter and educate ourselves on how best to do that.

You can sign up to the event through their Eventbrite page.