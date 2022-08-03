Visitor from Galway fell to his death at Glencar

A tourist from Galway in his 60s died after falling while walking at the Devil’s Chimney area of Glencar on Bank Holiday Monday evening.

At approximately 7pm the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue team were tasked with searching for the then missing walker who was holidaying in Sligo with his wife.

The Devil’s Chimney is Ireland’s highest waterfall located in the Dartry Mountains of County Sligo.

With a walking trail of 1.2km the scenic area is a popular location for visitors and tourists in the region.

Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue PRO Henry Doherty said about ten people had responded to the missing person’s report and after an initial search of the area the man was located in a gully about 500 metres from the path of the Devil’s Chimney.

At this point the man had suffered a head injury and was in the early stages of hypothermia.

It is believed he fell from a height of 20 metres into the gully and had sustained serious injuries.

Due to the nature of the terrain, the rescue team were unable to carry out a traditional stretcher rescue as the river had swelled due to the inclement weather over the past number of days with heavy spells of rain throughout the county particularly on Sunday.

The rescue team had to carry the stretcher up the bank which was about 20 metres high.

This was quite a technical operation according to Mr Doherty as the soft ground underneath made it quite difficult and challenging to lift the stretcher.

The stretcher was then lifted from the bank into a field and the man was treated by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and from crew from the Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter 118 which had landed there.

They performed CPR but unfortunately the man could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and was then removed to Sligo University Hospital by a local undertaker.

It’s believed the man had become disoriented, as he tried to make his way back down the mountain trail.

Mr Doherty stated that there were difficult conditions on the day and on behalf of Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue he extended deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

He also thanked An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, and the Irish Coast Rescue Helicopter 118 team for their help in the operation, further stating it was a very tragic outcome for all involved.