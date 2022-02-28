Visiting restrictions imposed at Sligo University Hospital due to outbreaks of Covid-19

Visiting restrictions at Sligo University Hospital have been re-imposed in a number of wards due to outbreaks at the hospital, along with a high ‘number of cases in the community’.

The restrictions are in place from today, Monday February 28th.

Several wards are currently impacted by outbreaks of the virus.

Visiting to the affected wards will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only.

To arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, please contact the ward manager in advance.

Access for visitors to all other wards is by appointment only, between 6pm and 8pm each day, and the visits must be pre-arranged by family members/visitors who should contact the relevant ward in advance.

SUH request that all visitors wear a surgical mask while in the hospital and to use the hand gel regularly during their visit to the hospital.

Anyone who is planning to visit the hospital is asked to delay their visit if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.

The Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital is also extremely busy today (Monday) with a high number of people attending.

There is ongoing pressure on bed availability in the hospital and Sligo University Hospital regret that many patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the ED to an acute bed in the hospital.

Staff are committed to treating everyone who presents at the ED but they do so strictly in order of medical priority and apologise for the long wait times.

Given the volume of patients attending the Emergency Department, the hospital is asking the public to contact their GP during normal surgery hours or the Caredoc service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.