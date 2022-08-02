Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 20.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Violence and abusive behaviour – a regular occurrence on the Sligo/Dublin train

Passengers on the Sligo to Dublin train have long been witness to anti-social behaviour, violent altercations and drug use. One Sligo rail user outlines their train experiences.

Passengers have voiced their concern about regular anti-social behaviour on the Sligo to Dublin train. Expand

Close

Passengers have voiced their concern about regular anti-social behaviour on the Sligo to Dublin train.

Passengers have voiced their concern about regular anti-social behaviour on the Sligo to Dublin train.

Passengers have voiced their concern about regular anti-social behaviour on the Sligo to Dublin train.

sligochampion

By Stephen Holland

A Sligo Iarnród Éireann passenger has outlined witnessing excessive anti-social behaviour and described the Sligo to Dublin train line as the worst facility he has experienced in his entire life.

Charles Kilawee, an airline pilot from Dromore West, has been a regular user of the train for the last number of years and spoke to The Sligo Champion about his experiences with violent and abusive harassment, disrespectful behaviour in front of disabled passengers, excessive use of alcohol and loud music, as well as difficulties relating to accessibility and cleanliness when vacating the service.

Privacy