Vehicular access to Strandhill promenade restricted as Storm Barra approaches

Vehicular access to the promenade will be restricted at the main car park from Monday evening as a precautionary measure due to high tides and the expected storm surge from incoming Storm Barra.

Met Eireann has already issued a status yellow wind warning for the country, valid from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected, along with localised flooding.

A red wind warning is in place for Cork and Kerry, while Louth, Wicklow, Meath, Clare, Limerick and Galway are all under a status orange warning.

The public is advised to follow local safety advice.

Meanwhile, the Road Safety Authority has asked road users to exercise caution while using the roads, as road conditions will deteriorate.

Keep an eye on Sligo County Council’s social media for updates.

Meanwhile, the COVID vaccination clinic in Sligo Racecourse is cancelled for tomorrow due to the weather forecast.

The centre has some tented walkways and due to expected high winds the HSE has taken the precautionary measure to cancel tomorrow's clinics.