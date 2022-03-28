Sligo

Vandals strike at Sligo national school

Buddy bench’ destroyed after being set on fire

A Sligo national school was hit by vandals over the week-end who damaged a set of goals along with a polytunnel and destroying a buddy bench after setting it on fire.

The damage was discovered when Scoil Ursula on the Strandhill Road re-opened this morning after the weekend and the vandalism has dismayed both pupils and parents.

The school appealed for anyone with information as to who was responsible to contact the Gardaí.

“We had some unwelcome visitors over the weekend.... if anyone has any information or saw anything suspicious please contact Sligo Garda

Station at 0719157000. Thank you. Please share far and wide so somebody might know something,” the school posted on social media.

