Vaccination centre relocating to Sligo Racecourse

The COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sligo is relocating from IT Sligo to Sligo Racecourse with the

first clinics due to take place there next week.

Paul Hooton, Saolta Executive Lead for the rollout of the vaccination

programme in the West and North West said: “I would like to acknowledge

the co-operation and support that we received from IT Sligo over the

past 8 months. Since the first clinic in February we administered

110,000 vaccinations from the Knocknarea Arena. This is a huge

achievement and a tribute to the immense work by the vaccination team in

County Sligo.

“We are now relocating the Sligo Vaccination Centre to the Sligo Racecourse

where we will be running both appointment-based and walk-in clinics.

Anyone who received their first dose in the IT Sligo Vaccination Centre

will automatically receive a text message advising them to go to the

Sligo Racecourse Vaccination Centre to get their second vaccine.

“It

is not too late to get your COVID-19 vaccination. Go to hse.ie to

register online to get a vaccine at a vaccination centre. Or to register

by telephone, call 1800 700 700, Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm

or on Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 5pm.”

Cara O’Neill, COVID-19 Vaccination Lead for Community Healthcare

Organisation Area 1 stated, “We would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet

availed of the opportunity of getting a vaccination, to do so at the new

site of the vaccination clinic at the Sligo Racecourse in Cleveragh. We

look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with Saolta on the

continued rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Sligo.”