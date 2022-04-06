Utter shock and devastation in Sligo at sudden death of talented footballer

The Chairman of Curry GAA Club Barry Gallagher said the whole community has been plunged into sadness following the news of the death of Red Óg Murphy (21) who will be greatly missed.

The young footballer, who was found dead at his accommodation in Dublin on Friday, was a star footballer for his former school, St Attracta’s, his club, county and DCU where he was studying to be a primary school teacher.

Tributes have been flowing to the footballer from not only across sporting circles in Ireland, but around the world.

A minute’s silence was observed in his memory ahead of matches taking place at the weekend, including Sligo and Derry hurlers in the Div 2b final in Ederney, Co Fermanagh and the county’s U17s footballers who played Donegal in Ballybofey. Sligo and Dungannon RFC players observed a minute’s silence before their AIL game in Hamilton Park on Saturday.

Flags are flying at half mast, including at neighbouring club Tubbercurry GAA Club in south Sligo. Red Óg’s club, Curry GAA, said his parents Geraldine and Redmond, brothers Oisín and Daithí and extended family are in everyone’s thoughts and prayers and requested people understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

Red Óg joined AFL side North Melbourne in 2019 and their players and officials wore black armbands on Saturday in their match with Brisbane.

Kerry joint captain David Clifford remembered the young Sligo man during his victory speech on the steps of Croke Park on Sunday after Kerry defeated Mayo to win the Allianz Division 1 honours.

The MTU Kerry student said: “I just want to send regards from everyone in Kerry GAA to the family of Red Óg Murphy from Sligo.

“We were all lucky enough to see Red Óg play in the Sigerson this year and we all saw what he could do, so sending our best wishes to the family from everyone in Kerry GAA.”

His tribute was met with warm applause from the crowd in Croke Park. The DCU student was named on the Sigerson Team of the Year earlier this month after his outstanding performances for the college.

He featured in all 12 of Sligo’s 2020 and ‘21 league and championship matches scoring 1-15 before opting to take a year out to concentrate on club and his studies.

Described as an inspiration, superb role model and player of his generation, there were wide tributes being paid to the young man on Twitter, with his family, friends and clubmates in everyone’s thoughts.

Sligo GAA Coaching and Games said words can’t describe how heartbroken the Coaching and Games family are at the loss of Red Óg.

“A top class player known by many but also a great coach, teammate, friend, brother and son. Rest in Peace Red.”

Former Sligo inter-county footballer and fellow Curry player Adrian Marren said: “You have left us with a lifetime of memories in your short time with us with a heart as big as your smile forever missed RIP Red Óg.”

Former All-Star with Sligo, Tourlestrane’s Eamonn O’Hara said: “Deepest sympathies and condolences to Red’s family, his friends, teammates and all in Curry GAA Club and the wider community. It’s just so hard to comprehend. May he Rest In Peace.”

The RTÉ pundit also remembered the young man during coverage of the league finals on Sunday from Croke Park.

Fellow former player for Sligo, Stephen Coen added: “I’m in total shock like everyone else, a gent, a man that had his world at his feet, an absolute baller but above all a gentle soul who was just starting his life, my thoughts are with his family, friends and Curry GAA club.”

Kerry footballer and basketball player Kieran Donaghy also sent his condolences to the family of Red Óg Murphy and Curry GAA club after Tralee Warriors won the Super League on Saturday night.

Fellow former Kerry All-Ireland winner Paul Galvin said on Twitter: “Watched this boy closely in 2020. Beautiful, stylish, rangy footballer with end product.

“What a loss to his people. Bless you Red Óg.”

There were heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the Curry man from around the country.

Curry’s Yeats County Inn described Red Óg as a wonderful role model to so many young people. “Our village is stunned at the passing of Red Óg Murphy, an inspiration and a role model to the local young generation and loved by the older generation for being such a talented footballer and wonderful, polite and gifted lad. Curry so proud of him and hurting badly tonight. RIP.”

Chairman of Curry GAA Club, Mr Gallagher said on the club’s Facebook page Red Óg’s family are in everyone’s thoughts and prayers and asked people to respect the family’s privacy.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the Murphy family, our club and our community. “We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the Murphy/Lavin families and friends.

“Red Óg was a member of Curry GAA club and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

“We have been in contact with his parents and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

“Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated.

“The clubhouse is open to all, to support them and to offer them advice and guidance. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time.”

Sligo GAA say they are deeply shocked at the news of the young man’s death and remembered him as a son and brother.

“Sligo’s GAA community is deeply shocked at the untimely death of Red Óg Murphy. While we knew Red Óg as a public figure through his great sporting ability, he was first and foremost a son and a brother. Our thoughts today are firstly with his family and then with his teammates, friends and clubmates.

“It will take time for all of us to come to terms with this loss. For now our concern is to respect the privacy of the family and to support those who knew, played and worked with Red Óg as players and coaches and in particular the community of Curry GAA club who will want to remember and celebrate his contribution to their community and their lives.

“We are very grateful for the support of our colleagues in Croke Park and the wider GAA community. Óg go deo. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dílis,” Sligo GAA said.

The Gaelic Players Association said his family, friends and teammates are in their thoughts.“We remember Red Óg Murphy, a young man gone far too early.

“To his family, loved ones, friends and teammates; our hearts are broken for you.

“Players across Ireland have lost one of their own. May he rest in peace.”

North Melbourne CEO Ben Amarfio said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to pass on my deepest sympathies to the Murphy family at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are with those closest to Red Óg, his family and friends in his home in Ireland, and all those who played and worked alongside him and became friends with him during his time at North Melbourne.”

Red Óg was also a talented soccer player and Sligo Rovers FC expressed the club’s sympathies to the Murphy family and his teammates. “Everyone at Sligo Rovers extend our deepest sympathies to the family of Red Óg Murphy following his sad passing. Our thoughts are with his Family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“He was a talented footballer at both codes. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a Anam,” the club said.

Real Tubber FC, who Red Óg also previously played for, said he was an idol to so many. “All at Real Tubber FC are deeply saddened and shocked at the untimely passing of Red Óg Murphy.

“Red Óg played with Real as a young lad where he showed his talents in representing the Sligo/Leitrim Kennedy Cup squad Red Óg went on to be a incredible talent in Gaelic games and was a idol to so many young players.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and Curry GAA at this time.”

Neighbouring clubs also expressed their sympathies. Tubbercurry said a veil of sadness has descended on South Sligo and Red Óg’s family, friends and Curry GAA are in their thoughts and prayers at this very sad time.

Tourlestrane GAA Club said the area was shocked by Red Óg’s passing and many games postponed as a mark of respect to the talented young man.

“The club extends heartfelt sympathies to his parents Geraldine and Redmond, brothers Oisín and Daithí, the extended family, our neighbours in Curry GAA and Curry parish. Ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.”

“Our club extends its sympathy to the family and many, many friends of Red Óg Murphy, Moylough. Red Óg was an accomplished footballer for our neighbours Curry, his college and his county.

“His death is a shock to many and our thoughts are with those feeling his sad loss at this time. May he rest in peace,” said Bunninadden GAA Club.

His family are also in the thoughts of Coolaney/Mullinabreena GAA. “Sincere sympathies to the Murphy family on the sudden death of Red Óg. Our hearts go out to Geraldine, Redmond, Oisín and Daithí, his friends & Curry GAA following this devastating news. Prodigious talent. Idol. Incredible loss! Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Charlestown Sarsfields also offered heartfelt condolences to their neighbours and friends in the Curry and Moylough communities, describing Red Óg as a supremely talented footballer and a highly respected young man throughout the GAA community.

Numerous more tributes were paid from clubs and counties. Cloonacool GAA extended sympathies saying Red Óg was an incredible talent who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Eastern Harps GAA said the thoughts and prayers of all in the club are with the Murphy and Lavin families and all at Curry GAA. Athlone’s Marist College said: “Condolences to all in the Sligo community on the passing of Red Óg Murphy.

“Red Óg played many games against the Marist for St. Attracta’s. May he rest in peace.”

Sligo LGFA stated:

“All of Sligo LGFA were shocked and saddened to hear of Red Óg Murphy’s passing, no one can understand the pain that is being felt by his family friends and team mates in Curry GAA, DCU Sport and Sligo GAA. You are all in thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

Sligo Rugby Club also paid tribute. “A minute’s silence was held before the AIL game to remember Red Óg Murphy, a talented footballer and young man gone too soon.

“He was known to so many for his footballing skills, but had an even greater following because of the person he was - one of the real good guys and proud Sligo man.

“Many of our players and supporters were fortunate enough to have called him their friend.

“Rest in Peace Red.”