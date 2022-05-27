US tourist injured in fall on Knocknarea mountain

A US tourist suffered a broken when she fell while climbing Knocknarea on Wednesday. Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team were tasked to the summit of Knocknareao by the

National Ambulance Service (NAS), where a 54-year-old woman had suffered a serious lower leg injury on the mountain.

“This route is not as popular as the Queen Maeve trail, however it can be quite treacherous when the weather conditions are poor,” stated Henry Doherty, Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue PRO.

The woman, who was visiting Sligo from North America, was keen to climb Knocknarea to visit Queen Maeve’s Cairn.

“Seven initial Mountain Rescue Team members reached the scene of the incident accompanied by an NAS paramedic, “continued Mr. Doherty, “The casualty was assessed by the paramedic, who treated her for a suspected broken ankle. Her foot was splinted and a request for the Coast Guard helicopter to extract the casualty was sent. Unfortunately, Coast Guard

helicopter Rescue 118 was tasked to another incident and was unable to assist the team. Without helicopter support she was stabilised and transferred onto the mountain rescue stretcher.”

The conditions on the day were blustery, wet, and unstable underfoot, making for challenging conditions for stretcher control. The casualty was stretchered out by the team where the descent was slow and cautious but steady on what was very wet and slippy ground. The team employed a brake rope system to stabilise the stretcher and to ensure the safest route to descend. The casualty was brought to a car park where she was

transferred by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

“The lower leg injury was serious but not life-threatening”, concluded Mr. Doherty, “and we would like to wish the lady a speedy recovery from her injury. Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team would also like to thank the National Ambulance Service for their inter-agency teamwork in the operation.”