Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

US tourist fell to his death during his descent of Gleniff mountain range in County Sligo

Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and Gardaí at Glenifff, County Sligo. Expand
Sligo Coroner, Eamon McGowan. Expand

Close

Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and Gardaí at Glenifff, County Sligo.

Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and Gardaí at Glenifff, County Sligo.

Sligo Coroner, Eamon McGowan.

Sligo Coroner, Eamon McGowan.

/

Sligo/Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team and Gardaí at Glenifff, County Sligo.

sligochampion

A Spanish woman told an inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her US boyfriend that she saw him “tumbling down a rock face” as they were coming down from climbing the Gleniff Horseshoe Mountain last July.

Lucia Lozano and her boyfriend Alex Braun (26) from Missoula, Montana USA had travelled to Sligo from Dublin to visit scenic North Sligo.

Privacy