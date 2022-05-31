US tourist fell to his death during his descent of Gleniff mountain range in County Sligo

A Spanish woman told an inquest at Sligo Courthouse into the death of her US boyfriend that she saw him “tumbling down a rock face” as they were coming down from climbing the Gleniff Horseshoe Mountain last July.

Lucia Lozano and her boyfriend Alex Braun (26) from Missoula, Montana USA had travelled to Sligo from Dublin to visit scenic North Sligo.

Ms Lozano, in her desposition stated that she “reached for him and grabbed his hat before he fell.”

She added that he tumbled down for around 20 metres, while she was stuck on a ledge.

The deposition added that the couple had driven from Dublin where he deceased was studying for a Masters in Geology in UCD, to Sligo and camped overnight in Mullaghmore.

They decide to go up the Gleniff Horsehoe on July 1 in the late afternoon.

It took quite a while to climb to get to the top of the mountain

“At the top we looked around and thought we saw a more direct route down the mountain as we were both getting hungry.

“After ten minutes we stopped to take a photograph and realised it was impossible to go back up the way we came.

“We had to keep going the route we were on, and it was very steep with some rocky parts and some grassy parts, but it always seemed if we slipped, we would stop after a few metres at a ledge”.

The deposition added: “We travelled another 50/100 metres, and I was getting very worried, but Alex reassured me he could see a way down.

“I agreed with him and was happy to carry on, but very soon the only way we could move was using our hands and feet and one person at a time.

“Alex would let me climb down a few metres and wait until I got to a safe ledge.

“This was in case he kicked loose stones on me, and I could advise him what ledges to use as I had a good view.

“The descent was close to 90 degrees at this point.

“Alex pointed out the different rocks and try and get to.

“We had just started to move sideways, and Alex was behind me.

“I think I heard Alex take a deep breath and I also heard stones moving.

“And when I turned, I saw him tumbling down the rock face.

“I reached for him and gabbed his hat before he fell.

“I saw him fall for what seemed like a few seconds.

“Alex came to a stop, and I wasn’t sure if he was okay or not.

“He then moved again, and I thought he was just injured but he tumbled for maybe 10-20 metres and stopped again”.

Ms Lozano said she dialled 112 and told them what had happened.

“I was able to look at Google maps and give my location.

“I was stuck on a ledge, and I could see people below me and one man in the distance started making his way towards Alex and I also tried ringing Alex’s phone.

“I could see the man beside Alex and also a Garda beside him.

“The Emergency Services told me to stay where I was, and they would get Mountain Rescue to help me.

“I think the accident happened just after 4 pm.

“After some time, I am not sure when, the Mountain Rescue took me to the top of the mountain.

“I was then flown by helicopter to Sligo Hospital.

“I met Sergeant Angela Cummins and I was made aware that Alex was dead.

“I called Eric Braun his brother who then told Virginia, Alex’s mother”.

Lucia Lozano later identified Alex Braun’s body in Sligo University Hospital.

In a deposition, read on her behalf, an eyewitness told the inquest how she “heard a girl screaming and shouting for help” as she and her friend, Amanda Conlon of Bonniconlon were walking on the Gleniff Horseshoe road in Sligo.

Orla Moran’s deposition said that around 4pm she was flying a drone and she was looking midway up the cliff.

“I saw something falling down the cliff and it appeared to be rolling down.

“I shouted at Amanda to look, and we then heard a girl screaming and shouting for help.

“She shouted is he dead and then I knew that someone had fallen.

“I spoke with a man who appeared to be a hill walker

“He went over to see how he was.

“Amanda Conlon rang 999 and we waited for the helicopter to come.

“We waited there for 4-5 hours and went home”.

In her deposition Amanda Conlon said she had her back to the cliffs around 3 or 4pm when Orla Moran “said to me what’s that.”

“As I was turning around, I saw something falling down the side of the Cliff and it was light in colour.

“I then heard a girl screaming, she was roaring.

“I went to the car and got my phone and rang 999. I had gotten my binoculars and I could then see it was a body and I located where the woman was on top of the cliff.

“A man came over to us and he said he would take a walk over to see where the body was.

“I waited with Orla Moran on the road and gave directions to the helicopter on my phone”.

A deposition which was read on behalf of Grange-based Garda Darragh Dolan stated that he got a call to go to an incident at Gleniff Horseshoe, Ballintrillick where a male had fallen from one of the cliff faces and his condition was unknown.

The garda arrived at the scene a 4.30pm and two females pointed to a place on the mountain where it appeared the male was situated.

About 100-200 metres above there was a female called Lucia Lozano.

“I made my way up the mountain to where Alex Braun was and I arrived at around 6pm.

“He had injuries to his head chest and legs and I checked for a pulse but could not find any sign of life.

“I also noticed that the grass was damp on this side of the mountain and passed that on to the Mountain Rescue Team along with the Irish Coastguard service who decided that getting Lucia Lozano down off the mountain was the first priority.

“Once Lucia Lozano was taken off the mountain the Mountain Rescue team made their way to Alex Braun.

Sligo County Coroner Eamon MacGowan gave permission for the remains to be taken from the scene.

He was brought to the roadside at 9.35 pm where he was pronounced dead by Dr Barry Cosgrove at 9.43 pm.

Alex Braun was taken to the mortuary in Sligo University and at 11.55pm Lucia Lozano identified the body to Garda Dolan.

Sligo Coroner Eamon MacGowan said an autopsy report on the deceased said the cause of death was multiple injuries due to a fall on Gleniff Horseshoe Mountain on July 1 last year.

The Coroner brought in a verdict of accidental death.

He extended sympathy to the dead man’s mother Virginia, who was unable to be at the inquest, on the loss of her young son.

Sergeant Derek Butler also extended condolences on behalf of An Garda Síochana.