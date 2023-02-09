Ursuline students impress with the development of wearable technology and a stimming cube for the Young Scientist Exhibition

Ella Joyce and Ava Pastor with RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy on the set of The Late Late Show.

This January saw two groups from the Ursuline College, consisting of four students travelling to the RDS in Dublin to display their projects and compete in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2023.

Accompanied by their physics teacher and mentor Anthony Carolan, one group consisted of Anna Woodward and Alex Scott, who had developed a wearable technology to monitor the physiological early warning signs of hypothermia.

This device could be used in swimming and endurance outdoor activities.

Recently, Anna and Alex won third place in the Scifest National competition for this project, rewarding them with a trip to the Long Night of Science in Berlin, organised by the Irish Embassy.

The second group was made up of Ella Joyce and Ava Pastor who had developed and submitted a patent for a new multi tactile stimming cube, to be used for concentration.

This would have applications for not just neurodivergent people but for anyone who benefits from stimming.

In addition to their technology, the students also monitored brainwaves of candidates using an EEG headset, while they used stimming toys.

As well as winning a display award at BT, the students were also invited by RTÉ to appear on The Late Late Show.

While there, they had the opportunity to explain to presenter Ryan Tubridy and the rest of the country how stimming can be utilised to benefit all groups of learners.

The students were highly successful and made it to the the final where they impressed the judges and public with their innovative projects.

All the students had a very enjoyable experience and one in which they will remember for some time. Congratulations to all and best of luck in the future with their projects.

The Young Scientist Exhibition has been held in the RDS Dublin every January since it was founded in 1965.

The competition aims to encourage interest in science among secondary school students and receives thousands of entries from hundreds of schools all over Ireland each year.

With over 500 projects on display, in categories which include Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Biological and Ecological Sciences, Social and Behavioural Sciences and Technology there is something to catch the interest of everyone.

At the most recent exhibition, both Summerhill and Ursuline College students managed to nab display awards in the social and behavioural sciences and technology categories respectfully.

Summerhill students Naoise Fitzgerald and Patrick Murphy received their prize for a study of the behaviour of adolescents in relation to a suspected concussion in team sport and the long-term impacts of playing through a head injury.

Taking home the top prize overall were Shane O’Connor and Liam Carew, aged 19 and in sixth year in the Abbey School, Tipperary, who won with their project ‘Assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development’.

The coveted prize was presented to the winners in the RDS in Dublin by Minister for Education Norma Foley TD, and Managing Director of BT Ireland, Shay Walsh.

Midlands Northwest MEP Chris MacManus met with Sligo students in Dublin and stated that the future looks to be in great hands after witnessing the level of talent on display at the exhibition.

“The standard from all over the country was phenomenal but it was great to stop and chat with some of the Sligo students here today. They are a credit to their county.

“Their parents and teachers should be very proud. I genuinely learned something new at every stall I visited. I think socially and economically Sligo has a bright future as these students bring their ideas to the world.”

Dates for the 2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition are still subject to confirmation, but if past years are anything to go by Sligo will surely be well represented once again.