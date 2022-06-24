Upgraded car park will benefit Tubbercurry church and local family resource centre

The official opening of the upgraded Tubbercurry Church car park on Mountain Road which is shared by Tubbercurry Family and Childcare Resource Centre has taken place.

The opening was fittingly the last official appointment of Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Paul Taylor who was joined by the Bishop of Achonry Paul Dempsey who blessed the car park.

The project totalling in excess of €150,000 was funded €50,000, by the Department of Rural and Community Development and Sligo County Council under the Clar Programme and match funded by Tubbercurry Family and Childcare Resource Centre.

Speaking at the opening the Cathaoirleach said: “As Chairman of Sligo County Council we were delighted to fund this project and to work with Tubbercurry Family and Childcare Resource Centre on delivering this important piece of infrastructure that will benefit not just the services users and staff of the Resource Centre but the entire community of Tubbercurry.”

He went on to thank Sandra Cribben, Project Coordinator for the invitation to open the car park and congratulated her and her team.

“It’s great to see the other development works that they have carried out in the centre grounds over the last two years with assistance from Sligo LCDC and we wish them well and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Bishop Dempsey speaking after the blessing said: “This is my first time visiting Tubbercurry FRC and it great to see all the community services available in the centre and how welcoming a place it is to all.

“The Diocese of Achonry was delighted to give the site of the old boys school to the Committee in 2009 where the FRC stands and their investment in the car park upgrade is welcomed by the Diocese and we look forward to our continued working relationship”.

Brendan McCauley chairman of Tubbercurry Family and Childcare Resource Centre spoke on behalf of the Board when he thanked all the funders for having the belief in the company that it could deliver these projects and they were delighted with the results.

Brendan explained: “Over the years since it open in 2011 the Centre has developed, and funding sources have changed – the FRC is now funded under TUSLA and the Childcare section by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth.

“We can cater for over 80 children between our full Day-care, School Age childcare and Playschool services and we work with community groups, families and individuals as well as hosting a number of therapeutic and outreach services for the people of South Sligo.

“We directly employ 20 people between Full-time and part-time positions, and we also host 10 support staff who are provided to us by Community Employment, TUS and Rural Social Schemes who greatly enhance the services we provide.

“We have charitable status and operate as a social enterprise and generate income through childcare, room hire and the provision of services. Part of being a charity is that some of the profits we make must be reinvested back to our charitable objectives and the further development of our services.

“Over the 10 years at this location we have been building up our reserves to secure the company’s future and the jobs we have created.

“Once sufficient reserves were in place, we developed our three-year plan to see what needs the community now has and how we would reinvest the money to meet these needs.

So that is how these projects came about firstly we looked for funding and knew we had the match funding for these worthwhile projects launched today, and we believe that by using grant aid where available we can get best value and deliver more quality services to Tubbercurry and the surrounding areas.”