‘Unprecedented’ overcrowding at Emergency Department in Sligo University Hospital

The Minister for Health has been called upon to step in and provide funding for additional staff amid concerns of overcrowding at the emergency department at Sligo University Hospital.

Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Sligo University Hospital, Dr Mick Sweeney, said the overcrowding situation at the Emergency Department was unprecedented.

“Our waiting room is packed, it has spilled out onto our corridor. There are patients on trolleys in all corridors coming in and out of the department,” he told Ocean FM.

“Everyone who is here is here for a good reason,” he added. He said he had never seen it as busy in his fourteen years at the hospital. There had been rising numbers for the past ten years he said but this was unprecedented. There were multiple reasons for this and most were not Covid related, he said.

One reason is that people who had been cocooning were now vaccinated and were now feeling more comfortable about coming to hospital but maybe have left conditions longer than they should have.

“So patients are arriving in larger numbers and are sicker,” he said. GP services were also very busy and people were finding it difficult to access them. Dr Sweeney said he was finding it difficult to get through by phone himself to GPs they were so busy.

Those in need of recusitation were still being seen first despite the large numbers but he admitted they were “really struggling” to get to see those presenting with chest pain or stroke symptoms on time.

It would be helpful, he said, if people didn’t use the Emergency Department as their first port of call but to visit their GP initially or community nurse or pharmacist. Staff were under severe pressure and and were talking about quitting or leaving for the first time ever, he said. They were also dealing with the lingering effects of the cyber attack with a lot of their computers not working properly.

“They are crashing all the time and this is adding to people’s frustration and slowing everything,” he said. There’s also been a chronic shortage of beds in SUH for years, he stressed and this has been building up “so that we have trolley problems all year around. A lot of old, vulnerable patients are being admitted on trolleys.”

It was so crowded he said that they were “completely unable to maintain social distancing in our waiting rooms and corridors so we are doing our best by keeping masks on everyone and handwashing but it is at a critical situation at the moment.”

Deputy Martin Kenny has called for the health minister to intervene.“Over the last number of weeks, I’ve spoken to both staff and patients who are deeply concerned about the chaos.

“At times, there are only 10 nursing staff per shift. These fantastic nurses, who carried us through the very worst of the Covid pandemic, are now struggling to keep up with a chronically understaffed and overcrowded ED. From what I can see, they have been given little, if any, support from the HSE.”

The Sinn Féin TD claimed there was a risk that parts of the department might be unsupervised if a Resus patient comes in due to the understaffing.

“That is absolutely scandalous. This is causing huge distress to staff. Patients have informed me they have witnessed other patients go into cardiac arrest or suffer a seizure while they waited for a bed. I understand it’s quite normal for patients to wait between 12 and 18 hours for a bed, with some waiting for 48 hours in extreme cases. Patients need treatment, and nurses are more than happy to support and care for them in any way they possibly can. What they cannot do is continue to work under this kind of extreme pressure. I wrote to management at the hospital and the Minister to show solidarity with these undervalued nurses, and share my concerns for patient care given the reports that have been made to me.”

“This entire situation is complete chaos, through no fault of the staff. It’s high time Minister Donnelly came and met these nurses and patients face-to-face to explain exactly why they are expected to treat or be treated in these circumstances,” said Deputy Kenny.