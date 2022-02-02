United front call in wake of Braun closing in Collooney

There’s been a call for a united front from political representatives in the wake of the devastating 80 job losses at the B Braun factory in Collooney.

The company announced last Thursday that its manufacturing site in Collooney, which manufactures woundcare products for international markets, will close in a phased manner over the nextuear and a half with the loss of 80 jobs.

It has opeated in Sligo since 1984.

“The proposed closure is necessary because the volume of production available to the site is too low to make the plant viable any longer.

“Having exhausted a number of alternative approaches there is no feasible means of increasing production volumes to operate at even a break-even level let alone a level that utilises its full capacity. “We regret the impact of this decision on our colleagues in Collooney, many of whom have worked with us for a long time. We have a great team on site and our immediate priority is to support all affected colleagues through this difficult period.

“The site is staffed by highly skilled professionals, dedicated to delivering the highest quality woundcare products for international markets.

“We understand the impact of this proposal on our employees, their families, and the local region and will do our best to support our colleagues and minimise the impact where we can,” said a company statement.

Deputy Martin Kenny has called for a team effort from each TD in the region to restore inward investment and development of infrastructure, following the redundancy announcement from B Braun.

“These 80 redundancies will come as a huge blow for Collooney and the wider areas. I have said it for many years, we are often forgotten about here in the west when it comes to inward and foreign investment, infrastructure like roads and rail lines, and even medical structure such as our hospitals.

“These job losses are a further symptom of that. We know what an asset the people in our area can be in the employment sector, but we also know that our area does not receive the consideration it deserves when it comes to thinks like the National Development Plan and inward investment from other companies.

“Sligo is well regarded as a tourism destination. What I, and the people in my area, would like to see now is Sligo being earmarked as a destination for jobs and growth. I am calling on each elected representative in our area to work together and ensure the IDA does not overlook Sligo any longer,” he said.

Minister of State, Frank Feighan has expressed his disappointment at the decision of B. Braun.

“The decision of the company is based on logistical issues around low volume of production that is available to the facility in Collooney. It is my understanding that the time scale around the redundancies will be at the end of this year or early 2023 which gives agencies like the IDA and Enterprise Ireland to engage with B Braun initially to see the potential for any other corporation to review the the Collooney site which will become available at the end of 2023.

“Furthermore, it is vital that there is engagement with the workforce as soon as possible to see what career opportunities there maybe among other companies based in the North West region between now and the end of 2022.

“I hope to have the opportunity over the coming days to visit B. Braun and meet with Pat McLoughlin, Site Director to discuss the situation and make him and the workforce aware that I as a local TD will do everything possible through my party leader and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar to support the workers at this worrying time,” concluded Minister Feighan.

MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus has described the job losses as a devastating blow for the region.

“First and foremost my thoughts are with the individuals affected by the job losses and their families too. At a time when people are already living through a cost of living crisis, to be told you’re going to be made redundant is harrowing. As a county feeling the impact of regional imbalance, it really is a devastating blow for Sligo.

“We need to see action now from the government and the employees’ representatives to ensure everything possible is done to fully recognise the excellent work done by the employees over the years.

“Further, the IDA working with other local agencies need to see if there is potential for a similar enterprise at the facility. We need to give every opportunity to the employees to keep working in a familiar industry.”

Deputy Marian Harkin said: “It is devasting for the workers and their families and it casts a shadow over the entire community in Collooney.

“If there is one ray of light in this shock announcement, it is that there will be no redundancies likely this year giving some window of opportunity to engage with the IDA and all relevant state agencies to try and find alternative employment for those workers.

SIPTU representatives will meet with the management of B. Braun Hospicare Ltd on Thursday, 10th February, to discuss its announcement that it intends to close its manufacturing facility in Collooney, county Sligo.

SIPTU Organiser, Ashling Dunne, said: “At the meeting our priority will be to explore all possible avenues and opportunities available to keep the plant open and save our members’ jobs. The announcement on Friday (28th January) that the company plans to close the plant came as a devasting and shocking blow to our members, their families and the local community.”