Unique artistic experiences in Sligo for annual Cairde Arts Fest

This year’s Cairde Sligo Arts Festival returns on Friday July 1st for 10 days, continuing to bring unique artistic experiences to Sligo, audiences can look forward to an exciting and intriguing mix of performances from some spectacular and inventive locations on our doorstep.

Still Floating is a brand new piece of warm-hearted comic storytelling by BBC award-winning writer/performer Shôn Dale-Jones.

A story about love, resilience and laughing at the things that should make us cry. When an unnamed narrator, played by the real Shôn Dale-Jones, starts telling us a story about his friend trying to persuade him to remount an old show called Floating, we find out why it’s almost impossible to return to the past.

Especially now - 2022 is radically different from 2006. Shôn Dale-Jones has been making theatre for almost thirty years, creating 27 plays, translated into 7 languages and touring to over 20 countries across 6 continents, Still Floating will receive its Irish premiere at CSAF, running for three days from Tuesday 6th to Thursday 8th in The Factory Performance Spaces.

Blue Raincoat Theatre Company will present an offsite performance of WB Yeats’ On Báile Strand in the stunning location of Cummeen Strand.

Directed by Niall Henry, the play, originally written in 1903 by Yeats sees High King Concobar, fearful of Cuculainn’s unruly temper and growing power, forces him to swear an oath of obedience to the kingship. This performance features members of the Blue Raincoat ensemble including Bob Kelly, Ciaran McCauley and John Carty and takes place on Sunday 10th July.

Read More

Ar Ais Aris is a virtual reality experience which enjoyed sell out runs at the Galway International Arts Festival in September 2021. It now travels to three seaside locations - Mullaghmore Schoolhouse, The Boathouse at Raghly Harbour and Sligo Airport from Monday 4 to Wednesday 6 July..

Described as ‘absorbing, evocative and unsettling’, three unique 180° films, will immerse audiences in a fusion of movement, Irish language literature, music and Connemara landscape through the use of VR headsets.

No knowledge of Irish is necessary and this is a great way to experience this exciting new technology in an accessible way.

Provocative and political, Growler is an 81-year-old shamanic vulva exiled in Berlin. It’s also the alter-ego of artist Dee Mulrooney and a performance piece.

The anonymity of the costume allows Growler to speak her mind on taboo topics like sexuality, religion, class and sexual violence. Growler will appear at The Factory Performance Space on Thursday 7 July and Dolly’s Cottage, Strandhill on Friday 8 July.

In SWARM, circus performer Cian Kinsella (Lords of Strut), stand-up Breda Larkin and dancer Deirdre Griffin have decided to stop climate change... with theatre!

Suitable for families & fun loving people of all ages; dancing cows, grumpy trees and magic potions made out of terrible ideas by greedy children all feature in this very silly show by very silly people about very important things. SWARM will take place on Sat 9th & Sun 10th July at Woodville Farm and Sligo Folk Park.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival would like to thank its funders, patrons, sponsors and partners and in particular our principal funders The Arts Council and Sligo County Council.