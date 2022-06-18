‘Unforgiven’ is back by popular demand

There have been so many requests for a revival by Beezneez Theatre Company of John McDwyer’s hit play, ‘Unforgiven’ that it was inevitable that as soon as we were pandemic free, the company would organise a renewal tour.

When ‘Unforgiven’ was premiered in 2006, it captured the hearts of audiences with its quirky construction and huge quota of laugh out loud one liners. It toured twice in that period and left audiences in high delight up and down the country.

It has since become a staple of the amateur drama movement with scarcely a county in Ireland that has not had a production at this stage. ‘Unforgiven’ tells the story of bachelor brothers PJ and Eamonn who await their father’s death but for different reasons. Meanwhile, their neighbour, Mary, awaits her mother’s death, unaware of the different plans that the brothers have for her when their parents have passed. When the father dies, another brother, Eamonn, comes home from America and several cats are thrown among the pigeons as the play unfolds in a riot of surprises.

The author, John McDwyer, who also directs the play says he was adamant that a completely new cast would feature in this revival. ‘It kept the project fresh for me’, he says, ‘and I was able to cast a new eye over the script. The rehearsal process has been hugely enjoyable and we hope that audiences will, once again, have a Good Night out with Beezneez’. Peadar Conway, Valerie Traynor and Brian Gallagher are joined by Beezneez debutant Barry Deignan in what is bound to be the hit of the theatrical summer.

Beezneez embark on a thirteen venue tour covering all of July and play Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo on Saturday 16th of July at 8pm. Bookings through the Box Office on 071 9161518 or online at www.hawkswell.com