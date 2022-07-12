Ukrainian volunteers supporting Sligo community garden

Ukrainian volunteers living in temporary accommodation in Sligo have been lending a hand with the upkeep of a community garden.

HSE Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services are refurbishing their garden on the Clarion Road into a wellbeing centre, “Flourish”.

The centre includes a therapeutic garden and cafe, where anyone can drop in for a chat and participation in a relaxed and easy space.

Flourish is being ably advised in this development by Natascha Telford, known by all in the Sligo/Leitrim gardening world as the absolute expert in anything to do with community gardening, and has overseen the refurbishment by a fantastic team of local volunteers.

Given its size, and the ambitious plans for the garden, it requires a large degree of maintenance and upkeep at this time of year which a small team would struggle to keep on top of.

Recently a team of nearly 30 Ukrainian garden group members turned up to help with pulling the weeds (no spraying is allowed), totally restoring the gravel and walkways.

The Ukrainians, mostly women and some children, have been allotted temporary accommodation nearby in the clarion village and gateway apartments.

The Ukrainian Garden Group is part of an initiative by ATU staff to organise social activities and pastimes for the recent influx from Ukraine. Aurivo kindly provided the group with gloves and gardening gear.

Hugh Myles from Fourish commented; “Today we had the absolute pleasure of welcoming a wonderful group of displaced Ukrainian civilians into the Garden.

"In the space of 3 hours they did a huge amount of work, using their knowledge and intuition to do what we didn't even know needed doing. It was astonishing for me to realise that having being forced from their country, cities/towns/villages, their families, their work and everything they know and love, they could turn up this morning with great dignity, pride and enthusiasm and give back to the community of Sligo which has welcomed them in their time of need.

"A very humbling experience for me. We in Flourish are very pleased to have been given the opportunity by ATU to assist in helping these individuals and intend to help further by allocating space within the garden to allow them cultivate crops for their own needs over the next few months."

David Roberts from Atlantic Technological University in Sligo, one of the founders of the Sligo Ukrainian Garden Group said the impact of the group has been an overwhelmingly positive project for all involved:

“Their decision to leave their homes was made in the moment, suddenly and without preparation, as a result they are trying to rapidly enhance their employability by improving their language skills through social interaction as well as formal courses.

"The Sligo Ukrainian garden group are an overwhelmingly positive, educated and motivated group of people.”