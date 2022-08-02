Ukrainian refugees bringing their love of music to Ireland

A Ukrainian family who fled the conflict in their country have said they are incredibly grateful for the welcome they have received since arriving in Ireland and have highlighted the support of musicians in Sligo.

After a treacherous journey out of their country and through Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and Belgium, Dmitry Kosinsky, along with his wife and four children, arrived in Ireland last March. Dmitry is a professional guitarist and his eldest son, nine year old Mark, is an award-winning and talented drummer.

Dmitry spoke to The Sligo Champion about his family’s journey from Ukraine to Ireland, their experiences living in a hotel in Virginia, County Cavan, and their delight when Mark was invited to participate in the Sligo Jazz International Summer school by the Sligo Jazz Project.

“In Ukraine, I worked as a musician and teacher with my own online school. I taught students and made a lot of original educational material about jazz improvisation on guitar. That was my main job for ten years,” he said.

Before this, Dmitry says he used to work as a musician on cruise ships in America but with four young children and a fifth on the way, he shifted his focus online. However, the problems for the Kosinsky family do not start with the Russian invasion of their country in 2022 but dates back to the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian War in 2014. This conflict comes from the Revolution of Dignity which focused on the status of Crimea and Donbas, two areas that Russia is laying claim to, but are internationally recognised as part of Ukraine.

“Two regions of Ukraine fell apart and we lost our home. For the last eight years we have moved from one place to another and for the past three years we lived in Berdyansk, a small town which is now occupied by the Russian army,” he said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Dmitry says he heard two big explosions early that morning and felt he needed to do something to ensure his family would be safe. The very next day himself, his wife Julia, and four children, Anna Matthew, Victoria, and Mark, all packed into their car, he says he knew it would not take long for the Russians to arrive in Berdyansk.

“We drove routes we normally wouldn’t drive to arrive in Zaporizhzhya, the biggest city in our region. The Russian army came to Berdyansk on February 26 and we succeeded in getting out. We didn’t take anything with us, just a couple of bags, clothes, and some money. We decided to go out into the city and at that point had not even thought about going abroad to Europe,” he said.

Before long, it was apparent that the only way to be truly safe would be to leave the country and they started on a three day car trip through Ukraine that would see them staying with strangers or sleeping on mattresses laid out in back gardens.

They eventually arrived in Slovakia with the goal of going to Germany through Poland. Dmitry had friends in Germany who told him they could help and he made a plan to move to Berlin where there would be work available as a musician.

They soon found themselves in a refugee camp that within three days was entirely filled with Ukrainians. Dmitri says they were given one hot meal a day and it was very difficult to find any information on registration in the country that would allow him to start searching for work.

“At the end of the second week there, early in the morning, they knocked on the door and said you have one hour to gather your stuff and there will be buses to drive you to another place. It was crazy, it was not appropriate, not the way to treat another human,” he said.

It was incredibly difficult to find out where they would be going next and no one would explain to him the process of registration in Germany. They drove to Berlin and stayed for two nights with a pastor in a church. Dmitri was feeling the pressure, they now had no money and no place to live, he felt like it was time to reconsider the plan to live in Berlin.

Dmitri speaks English quite well and wanted to go somewhere where he could make himself understood. Then he remembered a former student who he had taught online a number of years ago from Dublin.

“I connected with him and he gave me a lot of information that helped. He even gave us enough money to get to Ireland, it was a miracle you don’t expect that from somebody you don’t know well,” he said.

“He gave us money and helped us organise our way, we drove the whole way through Belgium and at the time Stena Lines were giving free tickets on the ferry to Ukrainians. That is how we got to Ireland, we went on the ferry and arrived in Rosslare.”

Dmitri outlined the welcome they received when they arrived and says they were already given PPS numbers at the port, provided petrol money for their next destination, given the details of a place to live at a hotel in Virginia, County Cavan.

“We arrived late at night and in the morning light when we saw the place it was beautiful. They gave us one room and we were happy because we finally had a place we could sleep, we had a small place to live after this crazy journey. The people were so kind, the Irish people are very kind to Ukrainians,” he said.

Dmitri says social workers came to their hotel and helped with school registration and the school principal even came and met their children before they were due to start.

“They even organised the bus to arrive at our hotel and pick the kids up and bring them to school. I was a little surprised because in Ukraine you begin school at around six or seven. We have a four year old boy, Matthew, and we were told even he could start school. We didn’t expect his first school would be in English,” he said.

“There are other Ukrainians in the school and the kids are happy, they don’t know how to speak English so they give them lessons on the computer. When I asked my kids how it is going at school they would say it is very good.”

“In Ireland, at Government level they have one position and that is to help Ukraine, they are against the war and you see the flags at people’s houses, you can be sure when you are here that people care about you. Irish people are very open to Ukrainians and we can feel it.”

With some semblance of security at last, Dmitri was able to once again focus on music and sought to find a drum teacher for his eldest son Mark. Now just nine years old, Mark has been playing percussion in one form or another since he was two and as young as the age of five was featured on Ukrainian TV talent shows to showcase his skills on the instrument.

“He started at about two and half, playing spoons, sticks, and cans of baby food. He played, and studied, and improvised, nobody taught him and then one day I got him an electronic drum kit and he started to play with backing tracks to some rock songs,” Dmitri said.

After securing a drum teacher, word spread quickly about Mark’s incredible talent and before long Eddie Lee, artistic director with the Sligo Jazz Project, invited him to participate in their summer school last July.

Mark’s drumming skills are so advanced that he was able to participate in the adult drum classes, although Dmitri says he gets more enjoyment when he is playing with kids closer to his own age.

“Mark is having more success in Ireland than me,” Dmitri joked but says these experiences have helped open the door to the Irish music scene for both of them. While still in Ukraine, Dmitri and Mark used to play music together as part of a power trio band with another bassist and singer.

They spent around five days in Sligo with Dmitri sitting in on lessons and helping to translate for Mark. They were provided accommodation and Dmitri was blown away by the level of support they received in the county.

He says a fundraiser was organised for Mark and now they will be able to get him a proper drum kit for practising as all their other equipment was left in Ukraine.

“When we arrived in Ireland I ordered an electronic drum set for Mark for our room, there was nowhere else to put it so he practises in our hotel room. Now we have the opportunity to get a drum kit, cymbals, and all the other stuff,” he said.

While life has been difficult for the Kosinsky family, Dmitri says the opportunities that have presented themselves since arriving in Ireland have been incredible and both himself and Mark have been welcomed to numerous events and concerts by the musician communities throughout the country.

“Step by step new opportunities are coming to us. In Ukraine, we have an analogy that unhappiness can bring happiness, sometimes the bad circumstances can help to bring you good things. In our case, my wife and children, we didn’t have anything in Ukraine, we already lost our place to live in 2014 and since then have been travelling from one place to another,” he said.

“For Mark it has been good, he really could be a star if he continues to practise and grow. He’s only nine but I think in three or four years he could be very famous. He is already learning English and does Duolingo every day.”

While the future is uncertain, Dmitri says if possible they would love to stay in Ireland because they do not have any home to go back to in Ukraine.

“This war has taught me a lot about not thinking about the future, you don’t know what’s going to happen the next day. I tried to plan my whole life and it was destroyed in one day. The war has changed everything and here in Ireland it is fantastic, it’s like a new reality. For me, the future is just next week, that’s the maximum.”

Most of all, Dmitri is grateful for all the people who have helped them along the way, he says the attitude and open heart of the Irish people have been fundamental for them and he can feel the desire people have to genuinely help those who are struggling.

“Of course, things are hard and you have to be patient. It’s not easy living in one room of a hotel but there are people I know personally who have died and in our case nobody in our family has died. It is a very dangerous and crazy time and you have to realise what is important.

“Me and my family have a positive attitude to all this stuff, we are very happy to be here, and it might be strange to say this because of the war but it’s a blessing to get to this country.”