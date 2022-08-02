Sligo

Ukrainian refugees bringing their love of music to Ireland

Professional musician Dmitry Kosinsky speaks to Stephen Holland about his family’s experience fleeing Ukraine last February, the welcome they have received, and his nine-year-old son Mark, an award-winning drummer, being invited to take part in the Sligo Jazz Project’s Summer School programme .

Nine year old Mark has been playing the drums since he was two years old. Expand
Dmitry and Mark on their visit to Sligo. Expand

Dmitry and Mark on their visit to Sligo.

A Ukrainian family who fled the conflict in their country have said they are incredibly grateful for the welcome they have received since arriving in Ireland and have highlighted the support of musicians in Sligo.

After a treacherous journey out of their country and through Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and Belgium, Dmitry Kosinsky, along with his wife and four children, arrived in Ireland last March. Dmitry is a professional guitarist and his eldest son, nine year old Mark, is an award-winning and talented drummer.

