Ukrainian community in Sligo host charity concert, expressing gratitude to local community for welcoming them

A charity concert in aid of St. Cecelia’s Special School and Day Centre, organized by Ukrainians living in Cregg House took place on December 19th.

“At the beginning of November, Angela O’Rourke (Cregg House manager) asked me if I could help in organising the concert, and of course I agreed.

“At that time I didn’t know what scale it would be,” said Hanna Kravcheenko (music director of the concert).

The concert was symbolic, as on December 19th Ukraine celebrates St. Nicholas Day.

“So on this day we expressed our gratitude to the Irish people for the warmth of their hearts and introduced a little to Ukrainian culture.

“Two cultures were united in one good cause.”

The concert began with ‘Silent Night’ in three languages (Irish, English, Ukrainian). Both Ukrainian traditional Christmas songs and European ones were played.

People of all ages took part in the concert. Songs alternated with dance numbers staged by choreographer Valentina Dmytriienko.

There was masterful violin playing by Olga Kalyuzhna and songs by the Irish artist Punk Alley.

“Our celebration was full of bright sounds, lighting. Thanks to Father John Carroll, Mark, Maurice and Stephen. and all our friends.

“We know that a lot of people at different levels care about us. We are grateful to you all. We have a wonderful team here at Cregg House: Angela and Kiva, Joe and Helen and the staff who make our lives as comfortable as possible. Great respect and thanks for your fruitful work, attention and understanding.

“All participants responsibly and enthusiastically approached the creation of this festive event. Despite the difficulties in communication, we understood each other because we had a common goal.

“All funds collected from the concert were donated to St. Cecelia’s Special School and Day Centre,” said Hanna.

There was approximately €700 raised, €320 of which went to St Cecilia’s School and €320 was given to the Day Services Centre at Cregg.

The remaining €40 was used in the Hospice Charity shop to buy costumes for the concert.