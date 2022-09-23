Ukraine war impacting on re-building house costs in Sligo

The SCSI House Rebuilding Guide, which is used by homeowners to calculate the rebuilding costs of their home for insurance purposes, shows the increase in rebuild costs ranges from 26% in the North-West – counties Donegal, Sligo, Mayo and Leitrim - to 14% in Dublin.

Although Dublin recorded the lowest increase, the capital has the highest rebuild costs while the North-West, which recorded the biggest increase, has the lowest.

Elsewhere the increases ranged from 17% in Cork to 18% in Limerick and 19% in the North-East. In Galway the increase was 20% while Waterford had the second highest rate of increase at 24%.

The SCSI said it was important to note that the specifications and designs used for the six house types had been updated this year and that as a result not all the reported increases could be attributed to construction inflation.

It also pointed out that this guide should not be used by homeowners looking to calculate rebuild costs of homes affected by Mica. The SCSI’s Report on Construction Costs for the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme published last February is the relevant document in that case.

Kevin Brady, Chair of the Quantity Surveyors Professional Group in the SCSI said rebuild costs had increased due to supply chain difficulties and increases in the price of building materials.

“Although pricing pressures on certain materials such as timber, plasterboard and insulation have eased slightly, rising fuel and energy costs are continuing to affect the supply chain. This is a direct result of the war in Ukraine and is leading to a sustained increase in the price of energy

intensive materials such as concrete, aggregates (infill material), steel and paint. Coupled with these material price increases, ongoing labour shortages show no sign of abating and are also pushing up rebuild costs.”