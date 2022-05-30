Two Sligo businesses will feature at Bloom

Dublin’s Phoenix Park is buzzing in anticipation of the Bord

Bia Bloom festival which takes place from Thursday 2nd June – Monday 6th June and will feature two Sligo businesses.

The celebrated outdoor festival, now in its sixteenth year, will be held in-person following two successful virtual #BloomAtHome events. Local health-food producer Good 4 U from Sligo town and Western Plant Nursery from Skreen will be among those featured at this year’s event.

Tara McCarthy, Bord Bia CEO said, “Bord Bia is delighted to return to the Phoenix Park for our annual showcase of the best of Irish gardening, horticulture, food and drink. It’s great to once again bring together the many talented people who are a part of Bord Bia Bloom, from garden designers and growers; to food producers, conservationists, chefs, musicians and artists. Bord Bia has made additional efforts this year to maintain a safe and environmentally sound space for all to enjoy, while ensuring that visitors come away enthused about how they can enhance their outdoor environments in a sustainable way. Whether you’re a regular attendee, a new gardening enthusiast, or simply looking to enjoy a great day out, there’s plenty to inspire people over the five days.”

This year 19 stunning show gardens will form the centrepiece of Bord Bia Bloom. The show gardens are one of the events most popular attractions, not only as a source of inspiration, but also entertainment through imaginative story-telling, creative concepts and addressing important local and global issues such as the environment, human health, sustainable food production and housing.

In bringing more of the show under open air this year, Bord Bia has created a new outdoor Nursery Village where visitors can meet, seek advice and buy plants from some of the very best plant nurseries in Ireland. Amateur gardening displays will be celebrated in the Postcard Gardens, which are small, but perfectly formed gardening showcases from community groups nationwide.

From Sligo, Western Plant Nursery is an award-winning garden centre based in Skreen Co. Sligo on the Wild Atlantic Way. This nursery specialise in providing quality plants that are grown to suit coastal gardens, which are more exposed on the west coast compared to other areas in the country

As always, the Food Village is set to be a hive of activity with more than 80 food and drink producers showcasing the best of Irish produce; from chocolate to smoked salmon, cheese to beetroot juice, artisan sausages, fresh vegetables and meats, coffee and jams – it will be a feast for the senses! The Bloom Inn will offer the finest craft brews and spirits from all over the country.

From Sligo, The family-run health food company Good 4 U is

planning to launch 12 new products this year and will introduce its

newly-launched Vegan Caesar salad crunchy salad topper at Bord Bia

Bloom. The product is the first of its kind, featuring a mix of roasted

wholesome fava beans, coated in winged kelp from the coast in Mayo along with a natural vegan caesar seasoning and vitamin D enhanced mushroom powder produced in Monaghan. The product has 110% more fibre and 70% more protein than standard croutons. Good 4 U will join 80 other artisanal producers at the Food Village over the five days.

The Quality Kitchen stage will feature some of Ireland’s leading chefs including Neven Maguire, Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Catherine Fulvio, Edward Hayden, Gary O’Hanlon, Shane Smith, Mark Moriarty, JP McMahon and Brian McDermot.