Two national awards for Co Sligo St Vincent de Paul store

Pictured here are members of the Vincent’s Tubbercurry team. Front - Shop Manager Julieann Gillespie with left to right: Peter Gallagher, Detlef Dierberg, Tommy Henry, Sylwia Matczynska, Wendy Lees, David Dierberg and Woody Monaghan.

The Vincent’s shop on Main Street Tubbercurry has won two awards in the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) national shops awards.

It won both the Team of the Year and Retail Olympics awards in the SVP North West region which includes counties Sligo, Donegal and Leitrim.

The SVP Retail Olympics award was for achieving the highest percentage increase in sales in the region. The Retail Olympics was held over 9 weeks at the end of 2021 on the theme "Sales through Service" with participating shops running a variety of customer engagement programmes during the period.

The awards were announced following a one-day conference in Derry which discussed how retail can be community based, help reduce poverty and operate in a real sustainable manner.

There are over 234 SVP shops throughout Ireland, trading under the ‘Vincent's’ name. Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance. Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices and help reconnect people disconnected by poverty, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is directed back into the local communities.

Vincent’s are also committed to the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle by recycling 97% of donated items.

Dermot McGilloway, SVP National Retail Development manager said; “This Conference provided the opportunity for the volunteers and staff throughout our network to reflect on the importance of Vincent’s in our communities by providing a great customer service ethic which also generate financial support to their local Conferences, and at the same time taking visible action on sustainability.

“We believe that we have taken a lead role in our sector in meaningfully promoting the circular economy and are committed to tackling the twin problems of social deprivation on the one hand and the environmental damage caused by the excessive consumption of fast fashion on the other.”

The conference had an international input with the keynote speaker Dave Barringer, CEO of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society in the USA. Another speaker was Richard Moore, founder and CEO of Children in the Crossfire and Matthew Hopkinson, Managing Director of Didobi, a UK-based specialist on data for business and state sectors including retail.