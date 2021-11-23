Two men rescued from house fire were in a serious condition

The scene of the first at Pilkington Terrace, Sligo in September 2020.

The accused’s ex-wife told the trial that she didn’t remember making statements to Gardaí in which she blamed him for setting fire to the house at Pilkington Terrace where she had been drinking with him.

The jury also heard recordings of 999 calls made by Patrice Mahon and the accused seeking the fire and ambulance services to deal with the fire.

Patrice Mahon told the operators that her ex-husband, Glen Mahon was the person responsible.

On the second day of the trial Patrice Mahon’s three statement made to Gardaí in the aftermath of the fire were read to the court by Prosecuting Counsel, Leo Mulrooney.

The first was taken by Garda Paul Jennings at her home at 16 Racecourse View, Cranmore in which she stated that she got a phonecall at 3.09am from a private number asking where she was and that if she wasn’t at 11 Pilkington Terrace he was going to set the place on fire.

Dean Mahon then called to her house at 4am and told her he had set fire to the mattress in the house. He wanted to come in but witness told him he couldn’t and she feared he might do something.

He was angry and roared and threatened to kill her. She also told Gardaí she rang 999 at 3.22am.

Witness also stated that there was one person in hospital and that the other one survived. Dean Mahon also told her he had taken 40 Valium, three bags of cocaine and weed and was drinking and that this was common enough for him.

In her next statement made to Detective Sergeant Martin McHale, Patrice Mahon also on September 10th, she said she had gone to 11 Pilkington Terrace between 7pm and 7,30pm to meet Dean Mahon and they stayed drinking there.

She had drank a bottle of vodka before arriving there and another one while at the house. Dean was smoking but it wasn’t weed saying it was coke and that he had 40 Valium too.

Patrice Mahon told Det. Sgt McHale that during the night that the accused became angry and agitated. At one point he broke a plate over his head.

She left the house at 2am. The accused had begun to flick a lighter and he was giving out that people were using his lighter. He stated that he was going to put the house up in flames and lock people in.

Patrice Mahon stated that fear set in and that she ran from the house, down the hill towards Cranmore and home. She went there with Russell Ford who had also left the house shortly after her.

From near her home at Racecourse View she could hear the smoke alarms and she rang for the fire and ambulance services.

Patrice stated that she wasn’t supposed to be meeting with the accused on the intervention of TUSLA.

Witness made a third statement on March 15th 2021 to Garda Tara Darcy with regard to her mobile phone records. She had consented to giving her phone to Det Sgt McHale and Gardaí subsequently downloaded her call data.

In reply to Mr Colm Smyth SC (defending) with Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr Tom MacSharry, solicitor, Patrice Mahon said she could not remember making the statements to Gardaí.

It was put to the witness that at 4.30am she told Gardaí in a statement that at 3.09 she had been in her house when the accused rang her and threatened that if she didn’t come up to 11 Pilkington Terrace he would burn the house down.

“I really can’t remember,” she replied. She said she was heavily under the influence of alcohol over those two days and the only statement she could remember giving was one in relation to CCTV.

The mother of seven agreed with Mr Smyth that she was an alcoholic.

“I can’t remember.......I can’t answer anything. I remember drinking heavily and I blacked out,” she said. She added that her drinking had got a bit worse now.

She added: “I can’t even remember getting home.”

The witness accepted that she and the accused were alcoholics and that together they were toxic. She was in fear of TUSLA as a result.

Mr Smyth put it to the witness that if the accused had taken 40 Valium tablets then he would end up in A&E with his life at risk.

“I don’t know. I don’t take tablets. I can’t remember saying that,” she said. She didn’t see the accused take Valium.

She agreed with the suggestion by Mr Smyth that she would say anything to protect her children.

Evidence was then given of eight 999 calls made between 3.02am and 4,02 am with the audio of each played to the jury.

The first one came from a man with an English accent saying his name was Dean Mahon and that his house was on fire at 11 Pilkington Terrace near Pearse Road.

He was asked if there was anyone trapped in the house and he replied that there were two.

The next call was from a woman who said she wished to remain anonymous and seeking the fire and ambulance service for a fire at 11 Pilkington Terrace and that the man who set the house on fire was Dean Mahon.They were all drinking and Dean Mahon had threatened to set the house on fire. There were three people inside it she said.

“Dean Mahon said the house alight......I’m not giving my number. I can’t, I’m too afraid,” she said. She was at her own home at this stage, she said.

The next call came from a man asking for the Gardaí. “Just call the fire brigade,” he said, adding that the whole house was on fire, that there was black smoke coming out.

“I’m outside it but there are two people inside,” he said. He said he wasn’t giving his name but then went on to say it was Dean Mahon.

“Can you hurry up because it’s bad and the whole street is black with smoke,” added.