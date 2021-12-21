TV chef Joe’s courage in the midst of new challenge

Despite undergoing treatment for cancer Joe made an appearance on stage at the Hawk's Well theatre last week to sing a song during the Kieran Quinn theme night concert. Pic: Carl Brennan.

After being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year popular Chef Joe Shannon is as positive as ever.

There are “tough days” but Joe says, “life doesn’t have to stop when you get cancer.”

Joe was the executive chef in Radisson Hotel in Sligo and is well-known for his appearances OceanFM and the morning television show Ireland AM on Virgin Media where he was a regular fixture who shared his love of food with the nation.

Joe is married to Marie and has three grown up children Orla, Eimear and Joseph. Even as a very young child he always had an incredible fascination with food and his spent his entire life in the food industry with a passion that has never falter.

“When I was about eight years old, I used to go down to the bakery after school. I would brush the floors and pass bread through a machine that would wrap it and load it onto the trolleys. I would annoy the confectioners they came in and they would show me how to decorate the cakes,” he said.

Although born in Coventry, England, both his parents were Irish and were eager to return to Ireland. When he was young his family moved to Enniscrone and his first proper job was making chips for Clarke’s restaurant.

“I would spend my days peeling bags of potatoes and then half cook them at a low temperature, so they were ready for the restaurant.

I was paid six pounds a week. But there was lovely vegetable man who

would come to deliver the potatoes, he would pay me for any bag I could keep without tearing, I think I earned more for the bags than I did with the job,” he said.

Before too long Joe had a wealth of experience behind him and he became the executive chef for the Radisson hotel, a job worked in for 17 years right up until his illness.

“In that time we won many accolades for our food and that was always down to the team I had with me, it was about 15 chefs and a full kitchen staff of between 25 to 30 people and it was my job to motivate them each day,” he said.

“I always found you got the best out of people by asking rather than telling. I thought it would be an absolute disgrace if someone didn’t want to come into work because of me. I was blessed to always have a fantastic team working me throughout all of those years.”

Joe’s sense of optimism and sympathetic nature has made him popular not only in Sligo but throughout the country due to his regular appearances at food festivals, cooking demonstrations, along with radio and television work.

“While working in the Radisson the opportunity came up for some TV work, it was supposed to be a once off appearance on Ireland AM, so I went up to do a seven minute slot and for some reason they seemed to like me, that started a love affair that’s gone on ever since,” he said.

Last March, Joe felt an intense pain in his stomach and Marie took him to hospital to try and resolve the problem.

“The way I see it, in life there are moments, we all have them, good, bad, challenging, disastrous. Last March, I had a moment,” Joe said.

“There was no lead up signs. I suddenly felt this terrible pain in my stomach and this need to retch. Marie said I am bringing you to hospital and I was blown away by the qualify of the treatment I got.”

After numerous tests and examination to try and discover the source of Joe’s problem it was discovered that he needed immediate surgical intervention.

“Dr. Martin Caldwin and his team at Sligo University Hospital are an absolute inspiration. He came to me and said I am awful sorry we don’t have time to contact your family, we need to bring you into theatre now, there is a blockage between your small and large intestine, I don’t know how you lasted two days, it’s a miracle your organs have not burst,” he said.

A tumour was discovered and Joe was in surgery for five and half hours to get it removed.

There was suspicion that it would be cancerous but his doctor told for now it was important to “concentrate on getting better from the surgery.”

“I was in an horrendous state because bowl surgery is incredibly severe and very imposing because of where it is. You need help to do everything that you would normally do alone; going to the toilet, showering, cleaning and washing,” he said.

“It came back that the tumour was cancerous and I was handed over to an oncology team. I was told I was had Stage 3 cancer and the recommendation was to have 12 sessions of chemotherapy. I was brought up to Mater Hospital for a head to toe test of everything related to cancer.

“On my second chemo session they said they had noticed something on my liver and I needed to go for an MRI and then they realised the cancer had spread to my liver. It was recommended I cease chemo and I would go for keyhole surgery to remove 10% of my liver and gall bladder.”

Joe was recovering from the surgery and was close to being admitted home when “to be quite honest with you my life turned to hell.”

“I got the most horrendous pain I ever had in my life. I was screaming with teams of nurses around me. It transpired I had an infection in my abdominal, I was struggling to breathe, and they ended up putting me ICU,” he said.

“One of my lungs had become flooded with whatever it is lungs get flooded with and they had to drain my lungs. The first drain they took out a litre and half which they said was quite a lot.

“Eventually I got home from hospital and I was struggling very bad, I had no energy, I couldn’t walk, could dress myself.”

Joe says it was difficult going from being such an active person, working as a chef, travelling up to Dublin each week for television appearances, attending food festivals and even performing comedy cooking stage shows, to not being able to any of these things and just focusing on recovery.

“But my life hasn’t stopped,” Joe said. “Tonight, I’m going to the Hawk’s Well theatre and will be singing White Christmas at the Kieran Quinn theme night.”

He says he hopes this can be a thank you to everybody for the outpouring of support he’s received any time he has spoken about his illness.

“The support I’ve received has just been pheromonal. I’ve got hundred of people egging me on, the cards, bouquets, messages from people I haven’t heard from in years, people I’ve never even met wishing me well.

“Those who have gone through the recovery process wishing me well, people who are about to go through it.

“If anyone wants to contact me they can, if my words can be helpful to anyone I am more than happy to do that.

“I met somebody in Dublin and they told me their daughter, who is 20, who was just starting her new life in England was given a serious cancer diagnoses and they wanted to know if she could ring me and they told me it was the first time they’d seen her smile, I could at least bring some joy to her.”

In November, Joe started chemotherapy again, he has now completed four out of 12 sessions and says he should be finished in April.

“People hear that word ‘chemo’ and it sounds daunting. It effects everyone different, there are about 20 different side effects,” he said.

“After you get it you are hyper, you are given steroids and it gives you get energy compared to what you had.

“Then five or six days after your first chemo session you go downhill, energy levels are gone, you don’t have that get up and go.

“Some people lose their hair, some people lose their nails. There are all sorts of different things that can happen.

“Thankfully, I haven’t lost my hair or nails, I am only four sessions into and they say after session five and six is when things start to really happen, you just have to listen to your body.

“The future for me is that I have stage four cancer, it is what it is, that’s only a number at the end of the day.

“There has been no use of the word terminal to me, nobody saying to get your affairs in order, if there are down the line then there are, but I have been blessed with a great life.

“The doctors have told me: ‘Your attitude is positive and that’s really 80% of it. Allow yourself tough days. Cry is you need to cry. You are on the cancer radar now and we monitor people like you. There are spots and cells on your liver and at some point they will rear their ugly head and we will be there to intervene’.”

While Joe’s frank and honest way of speaking about his illness and treatment is an inspiration to many he says there is one man who is a great inspiration to him.

“My dad is still alive and he’s living in Ballina, he’s 91 years old, a fantastic man and a great inspiration to me,” he said.

“My dad had cancer back in 1970 and he survived it, he’s had a lot of illnesses throughout his life, he had Covid last year and he survived that and he gives me such inspiration.”

Since his diagnosis Joe has become involved with a number of different organisations and is eager to speak about all the good work that they do.

“The Sligo Cancer Support Centre is a fantastic service for patients and families. There are people like Michael Carr who is the head of SHOUT, another amazing organisation,” he said.

“I am one of the lucky people, I’m indebted to my employers because they have supported me all the through my journey.

“Financially, I am fine but a lot of people who get this diagnoses lose their livelihood, they go from earning their income to 200 euro a week from the government, some of these people can’t put food on the table, pay electricity bills, put fuel in their car, these are the people we need to think about.”

In the lead up to Christmas Joe is encouraging everyone to get regular cancer checks because early intervention “can prevent a lot of torture in the future.”

“Meet with your GP no matter what age you are, have that discussion and get whatever tests they recommend.

“Some of them may seem a little bit invasive but the GP deals with this every single day and they will give you great advice.”

While Joe admits it has been a really tough year, he believes the positivity and support he has received has helped him through it all and has given him the motivation he needs to stay strong.

In years past he was always working as a chef on Christmas day but is thankful this year for the time he gets to spend with his family.

“This Christmas will be really special. For 17 years in the Radisson I would work on Christmas day, starting at 6am and serving 2,000 meals.

“I’d get home at 7pm. Marie would have gone up to her mother in Longford and the kids would all be gone.

“I’d spend Christmas night here on my own and get up on Stephen’s day and do it again,” he said.

“Working as a chef there’s nothing like seeing people smiling and happy with what they have received, it’s the most fantastic high you’ll ever get.

“But after all that’s happened this Christmas is going to special, there’ll be seven of us here with Marie, the kids, husbands and fiancés visiting.

“I’ve ordered a lovely bronze turkey from Keith Clarke, the Christmas cake is made, mince pies in the freezer, the trifle ingredients have been got.

“I want to make it a memorable day.

“For everyone out there I want you to have the best Christmas you possible can. Follow the guidelines but if you can give your loved ones a hug, thank them for being there for you. If you can’t have them beside you ring them.

“If you’ve fallen out with someone give them a ring, let me say no matter how bad it is, it’s not that bad.

“Just have the best Christmas you can with what you have a little bit of love can go a long way.”