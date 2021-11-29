Tubbercurry’s Aoibheann on team for EU hospitality competition

Tubbercurry native, Aoibheann Murphy will be representing Technologoical University Dublin in an international hospitality management competition early next year,

Aoibheann will join Charlotte O’Donnell (Donegal), Noel Thorp (Dublin), Donal Colley (Dublin) and Michelle Ryan (Dublin) on The TU Dublin team in the EMCup, a competition that takes place in Maastricht, The Netherlands on the 13th and 14th of February 2022.

A total of 36 hospitality schools will compete over two days on the topic of Intrapreneurship.

Presenting and debating issues with other students from around Europe, the competition will be judged by senior figures in the European hospitality industry.

One of the aims of the competition is to create a social media campaign to gain as many followers and likes as possible. Therefore this year’s team asks individuals to follow them on both Facebook and Instagram @__shamrocks__ (keeping it Irish!)

“This is a wonderful opportunity to represent our University at an international event,” said Aoibheann, a final year student studying International Hospitality Management.