Trio of world class Irish musicians unite for tour

Music Network kicks off the first of its Spring 2022 nationwide tours with a new Irish traditional music collaboration between Séamus McGuire, Niamh Varian-Barry and Gerry O’Beirne coming to Sligo on Wednesday 9th February at the Hawk’s Well Theatre.

Featuring the rich, mellow sound of two violas, this Music Network tour offers a fresh perspective on traditional music from a trio of world-class musicians.

Curiosity, virtuosity and a deep understanding of the Irish tradition are just some of the things that unite this group.

Hot on the heels of his critically acclaimed An Irish Viola/Vióla Gaelach album release with Steve Cooney, Sligo fiddle player Seamus McGuire brings the warmth and richness of the viola to the fore in this collaboration.

Joining him on viola is Niamh Varian-Barry, a highly accomplished singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist and one of a select few who can move between classical and folk music with ease.

Completing the line-up, Gerry O’Beirne is the go-to guitarist for many musicians, and brings his glorious voice as well as his massive breadth of expertise across many genres to the trio.

Audiences can look forward to hearing captivating arrangements of songs and instrumentals as well a brand new Music Network commission.

The programme will explore traditional grooves, great melody and the beautiful sonority of the viola.

Tickets, costing €18/15 conc./9 u18s (plus €1 renovation fee) are available to book now, Call box office 0719161518 or visit www.hawkswell.com