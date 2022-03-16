Trio back in court on Niland burglary

John Clarke emerges from a Garda car as he is brought int the Special Sitting of Sligo District Court on Thursday night last. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Francis Harman (left) on his way into the courthouse.

Three men charged with aggravated burglary at the home of Thomas Niland in Skreen in january will appear in court this morning (Wednesday) having been remanded in custody from a Special Sitting of the Court last Thursday night.

The men aged 54, 32 and 28 appeared before Judge Sandra Murphy at the Special Sitting.

Francis Harman (54) of Nephin Court, Killala Road, Ballina, John Clarke (32) of Carrowkelly, Ballina and John Irving (28) of Shanwar, Foxford are charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a knife at the home of Mr Niland in Doonflynn, Skreen on January 18th 2022.

Detective Sergeant Michael Kelly of Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of all three men on Thursday, all of whom made no reply when the charges were put to them.

Detective Sgt Kelly told the court he arrested Clarke at 3:40pm at Sligo Garda Station and he was subsequently charged at 4:55pm. Mr Keith O’Grady BL instructed by Mullaneys solicitors appeared for the defendant.

Detective Sergeant Kelly gave evidence of arresting Harman at Ballymote Garda Station at 5:39pm and he was charged at 5:50pm. Mr Peter Loftus (solicitor) appeared for the defendant.

The Detective Sergeant said he arrested Irving at 7:22pm at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station and he was subsequently charged at 7:26pm.

The defendant was represented by Mr Edward Bradbury (solicitor).

No application for bail was made by either of the defendants.

Legal aid was granted to all three defendants and Judge Sandra Murphy remanded them in custody to appear before Sligo District Court on Wednesday, March 16th.

There was a heavy garda presence at Sligo Courthouse and there was a large crowd outside as the men were brought in to the hearing.

Mr Niland (73) remains in a critical condition and on life support at Sligo University Hospital.

Mr Niland’s cousin, Michael Walsh said there hadn’t been much change in his condition. “I don’t know if he will ever come out of this, there is still no difference in him. He’s unconscious on a ventilator.”

“They are doing their best for him, but it’s very hard to know what the future holds for him.

Michael said doctors recently had to give Tom a tracheotomy.

“The respirator tube was going through his mouth, but they changed that because you can only leave someone on that for a certain period of time because it begins to affect the mouth and throat and you get sores and stuff like that. There’s no movement in his hands or any response. His hands just stay open.”

Michael added that doctors have carried out a number of response tests on Tom to see if there is brain stem function.