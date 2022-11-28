Tributes paid to well known Sligo volunteer who has passed away

Tributes have been paid to a well known Sligo volunteer, Sean Forde who passed way suddenly last Friday.

Sean, of New Circular Road, Sligo was a volunteer with the Samaritans for over 30 years and was a former chairman. He was also a trustee of Sligo Volunteer Centre for 13 years, retiring in 2021.

Sligo Volunteer Centre said it was very saddened by the sudden passing of Mr Forde. “Sean contributed so much to the centre, always willing to help out on a publicity stand or represent us at meetings and events. He had a quiet calming way with him and even after his retirement from out board he would call in to see us for a chat and cuppa. He represented the voice of the volunteer very well as a long standing dedicated volunteer with Sligo Samaritans.”

Mr Forde is survived by his wife, Patricia, daughters Lorraine and Caroline and son, Barry and extended family.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on Monday, November 28th, from 5.30pm until 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St. Anne’s Church, Sligo, on Tuesday at 11.00am with a private cremation afterwards.