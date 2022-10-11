Tributes paid to the late Judge Oliver McGuinness at Sligo courthouse – a fair and decent judge of the people

Warm tributes were paid at at Sligo Courthouse on Friday afternoon to the late District Court Judge Oliver McGuinness, who passed away in May.

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson led the heartfelt tributes to the late district court judge, a native of Roscommon who served in District 2 from 1994 to 2008 which covered Sligo, Leitrim and parts of Donegal.

His children and grandchildren were in attendance among the large crowd and not only was his esteemed work as a judge spoken of, but also how much of a proud family man, sports man, golfer, singer, actor he was and his love for the Irish language.

Ballymote native, Judge Johnson said it gave him great pleasure to welcome the McGuinness family and his children Tom, Oliver, Mairead and Orla to the gathering.

“Judge McGuinness served as District Judge for the number 2 district from 1994 to 2008, a period of 14 years. Prior to that he had a spent 14 years as a movable judge of the district court and during that time he sat in virtually every single district court venue in the country.

“Accordingly, by the time he was appointed district number 2 he had a reservoir of knowledge and experience, both as a solicitor from his practice in Carrick-on-Shannon for over 20 years until his appointment to the district court bench in 1982.

“Oliver practised as a solicitor under the style of Cathal L Flynn & Co. The firm has the honour of having produced five judges of the district court, Cathal Flynn, Oliver McGuinness, Conal Gibbons, Kevin Kilrane and James Faughan. I think this must be a record for any solicitors practice in this country.

“Oliver had a brilliant ability to listen to both sides of the case and come to a considered, fair and rational judgement.

“In the area of criminal law, he always displayed great compassion and empathy. He had no difficulty in being firm when the situation required it, but likewise he was always amenable to assisting an offender in their rehabilitation.

“He was a great person for handing down suspended sentences which were subject to conditions that encouraged the offender to continue their rehabilitation.

“There are many offenders who owe a debt of gratitude to Judge McGuinness for the encouragement he gave them to rehabilitate and turn their lives around. He could always see beyond the offence and gain an insight into the factors that fed into the offender’s criminal actions.

“On a personal level, Oliver was a great role model to me, both as a solicitor and subsequently when I was appointed as a judge. Indeed, I can honestly say that my judge craft skills were acquired from observing Judge McGuinness.

“When issuing a suspended sentence, he would always finish the judgement with the line ‘the keys to prison are in your own hands’. I have to confess that I have used that phrase on many occasions. A true example of imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” Judge Johnson said.

“Oliver always enjoyed being introduced to newly qualified solicitors and he went out of his way to put them at their ease. There are many legal practitioners who benefitted from his advice and patience.

“The district court still sat in Ballymote when Oliver presided over district number 2 and after every court we retired to John Doddy’s where we were provided with the freshest of ham salad sandwiches. It’s wonderful to see Bill Cashell, the retired Chief District Court Registrar, here today and he enjoyed many of those conversations in Doddys.

“Oliver had a very considered and wise view on most matters and he always made sure it was heard. His life’s philosophy was simple; family, faith, work, music and sport.

“Oliver was a very talented singer and actor and he featured in many productions in Carrick-on-Shannon. His portrayal of Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof was particularly memorable. While not a golfer myself, I understand Oliver was quite accomplished and his golfing companions affectionately nicknamed him Tiger.

“His funeral service was a wonderful celebration of his life and a credit to his family. He had an amazing array of talents from the sports field to the stage to the bench and most especially as a husband, father and grandfather. All of those were suitably remembered and honoured at his funeral mass.

“Oliver passed away on the 28th day of May 2022 which, coincidentally, was the fourth anniversary of the death of his beloved wife Marie. I have little doubt that they are both happily reunited in heaven and will be keeping a benevolent eye not only on their family but on all of us.

“In conclusion, I can say it was a privilege and an honour to have known Oliver, to have appeared before him as a lawyer and to become a friend.

“While Oliver has left this world, I think it’s fair to say that he will never be forgotten by those of us who appeared as practitioners before him in court, by the many litigants to whom he offered a fair hearing, by the court staff and his many friends. May he Rest in Peace,” Judge Johnson said.

A picture of Judge McGuinness was unveiled, alongside his predecessors, on the wall of the upstairs courtroom in the courthouse where Friday’s gathering took place.

Judge Sandra Murphy also spoke spoke and said when she attended his funeral she could see the love and esteem he was held in by his family and the legal community.

He was a man of the people, of his family and a man of law. She said that when a judge sitting in a district leaves, they leave an indelible mark for generations. She said it is a very privileged and honourable position to be in. She said as a successor and on behalf of everybody in district two she wanted to offer deepest sympathies to the family of Judge McGuinness.

Mr Declan Gallagher, solicitor on behalf of the local Solicitors’ Association, family meant an awful lot to Judge McGuinness and he extended condolences to them, adding that without their support he probably would not have achieved as much.

He said when starting out in his career, Oliver joined the firm of Cathal L Flynn, which he described as a judicial incubator, to much laughter.

Outside of his esteemed career, Judge McGuinness was a lifelong supporter of Gaelic football, he said with an unwavering support to his native county along with a passion for golf and music and he was a singer in the church choir on Sunday mornings.

He said he had the wonderful support of his wife, Marie, behind him and with her support, he was able to flourish like he did.

He said Oliver took great pride in the position of the district court as the most important court, the court of the people. He gave due weight to all that was said in front of him.

He said he will long be remembered for all he achieved and now he has passed on to his eternal reward with this beloved wife Marie and may he Rest in Peace.

Ms Michele O’Boyle, Past President of the Law Society also paid tribute to the late Judge McGuinness.

She said; “As a solicitor, he was a very valued colleague and friend always unstinting with his time and generous with his abundance of knowledge.

“His move out of private practice following his appointment to the bench was warmly welcomed by his colleagues and, and as one of our own, he was a judicial appointment the solicitors profession were justly very proud of.

“As expected, it was a seamless transition from private practice to the bench and, from his first sitting in this court he very quickly stamped his mark as an outstanding judge.”

She described him as a judge of exceptional ability in the area of Family Law and he had a profound sense of justice.

“He was particularly kind to newly qualified solicitors. I recall in my early days as a court litigator, in his own quiet way, if I was going off course, he would steer me in the right direction when examining my client to get the very best out of him or her for the benefit of the court.

“His tenacious attention to detail hearing a case and to the evidence being presented challenged us to become better lawyers and for that we remain grateful.

“I wish to extend my sympathy to his sons Tom and Oliver, his daughters Mairéad and Orla and his 13 beloved grandchildren, all of whom I have now doubt that he would like especially mentioned here today, namely Eoin, Paul, Áine, Conor, Niall, Kate, Brian, John, Eva, Aoife, Sean, Michael and Cormac,” Ms O’Boyle added.

Mr Keith O’Grady, BL, on behalf of the bar present, said Judge McGuinness showed great compassion when he appeared before him and he went out of his way to welcome the younger bar members.

He said coming to court as practitioners the first thing you ask for is consistency. He said it was a pleasure to appear before Judge McGuinness and for the manner he dealt with the court.

Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions said she didn’t have the pleasure of appearing before the late Judge McGuinness but she was conscious of the legacy felt in the four walls of the courthouse and he was heavily involved in its restoration.

She said Judge McGuinness was an excellent judge of fairness and justice and outside of his work, he had a huge love for Irish, music and sport. She said he will be keenly missed and extended sincere sympathies to his family.

Judge Johnson agreed that he had a big involvement in the courthouse restoration project and had pushed to have the dock in which Michael Davitt had stood trial returned to the courthouse and now stands in its foyer along with a statue of the Land League leader, a lasting testament to him, he said.

Superintendent Chris Grogan also spoke on behalf of An Garda Síochána and expressed apologies from Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken and Superintendent Mandy Gaynor that they were not in attendance.

He said he was delighted Detective Inspector Ray Mullderrig was present.

He said he had the pleasure of knowing Oliver since he was stationed in Boyle in ‘97 as a garda and on the night before he was due in court he asked a local what he was like as a judge.

The reply was ‘fair and decent’ and that was one of the finest accolades that could be paid to anyone. Judge McGuinness dispensed justice in that manner.

The Supt said his family should be very proud of him and his funeral in Carrick-on-Shannon was a wonderful tribute to a dad and grandfather.

Ms Loretta Kearins, on behalf of the Court Service, said Judge McGuinness was a true gentleman and a fair judge.

She added they had a great relationship with him in the Court Service and he was always extremely professional and courteous and was always available to them even on a weekend call.

She described him as a great storyteller and singer and he never forgot his native county, adding he will be missed by all.

Former Chief District Court Registrar and close friend, Mr Bill Cashell also spoke. He said Judge McGuinness wanted to be known as Oliver except on the bench, which was the epitomy of the man that he was.

He said plenty of times among district colleagues he was called ‘sound’ and Mr Cashell said he clearly was sound and had a great interest in the court staff, their families and he was a pleasure to work with. He was very fair and very honest.

He was a very proud husband, father, grandfather and he was really very proud of his family and took delight in his role also as a grandfather.

He never was a man of airs and graces, Mr Cashell said and recalled playing a round of golf in Strandhill when somebody said ‘Bill and Judge’ to which he replied leave the Judge in the courthouse, because that was the man that he was.

He also recalled a few years after he retired, Oliver being in Connolly Station waiting on the train home to Carrick-on-Shannon and a man in his 40s approaching and asking him if he was Judge McGuiness.

He was hesitant to reply and he then told him he was. The man thanked him for the number of chances he had given him in court and said that following a final chance he never looked back and was grateful for that. This was a rare feedback but one he was delighted to hear,. said Mr Cashell.

Mr Cashell said his wife Noreen and himself counted Marie and Oliver as very good, dear friends and there was nothing better than their annual trip to see the Breffni Players in Carrick-on-Shannon.

He also said a lot of people didn’t know but Oliver was also an excellent marmalade maker and it was special to get it from him.

He thanked Judge Johnson and said he was delighted to get the opportunity to be involved in the tributes, finishing by saying there was an old saying, gone but not forgotten.

Judge McGuinness’ son, Tom replied on behalf of the family and thanked everyone sincerely for all their support since his dad’s passing.

He said it meant a huge amount and they knew him in a private capacity but to hear all of the professional gratitudes was very special too. He finished by offering on behalf of the family, a sincere thanks to everyone for their heartfelt words.