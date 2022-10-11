Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tributes paid to the late Judge Oliver McGuinness at Sligo courthouse – a fair and decent judge of the people

Gathering at Sligo Courthouse hears of the compassion and kindness of the late Judge Oliver McGuinness

The late Judge Oliver McGuinness. Expand

Close

The late Judge Oliver McGuinness.

The late Judge Oliver McGuinness.

The late Judge Oliver McGuinness.

sligochampion

Emma Gallagher

Warm tributes were paid at at Sligo Courthouse on Friday afternoon to the late District Court Judge Oliver McGuinness, who passed away in May.

Circuit Court Judge Keenan Johnson led the heartfelt tributes to the late district court judge, a native of Roscommon who served in District 2 from 1994 to 2008 which covered Sligo, Leitrim and parts of Donegal.

Privacy