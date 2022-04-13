Tributes paid to IKA Sligo branch founding member Angela McKinney

Sligo kidney patients were among the many who mourned the passing of Angela McKinney last week.

Angela, of Crozon Downs and earlier Temple Street, died on Wednesday last in Mowlam Nursing Home.

She was the founder of the Sligo Branch of the Irish Kidney association and the first Sligo member on the National Board of the organisation.

Angela spent twenty-five years campaigning for the provision of the dialysis unit at Sligo General Hospital which opened in 2005.

Some months later she was acknowledged for her achievements by being named County Sligo Person of the Year.

The now councillor Rosaleen O’Grady was one of the first to join Angela in the setting up of the Sligo IKA Branch.

Rosaleen had then returned home to Sligo after having worked in the renal unit of Jervis Street hospital in Dublin.

This week she recalled the early days of the branch.

“We used to meet in Angela’s house in Temple Street after Sunday Mass in the nearby cathedral. She led out on setting up the branch and inspired others to join in her good work”.

The chairman of the Sligo IKA branch Sean Fowley said: “We send our condolences to Angela’s family and many friends as she goes to her eternal reward.

“We, the current members of the Sligo branch strive to have her legacy live on in supporting renal patients”.

Members of IKA Sligo branch formed a guard of honour at her funeral at Saint Anne’s church on Saturday.

Mrs McKinney also played a central role in Sligo’s theatre scene for decades while her husband, Liam, who passed away in 1991 was the driving force behind the founding of the Hawk’s Well Theatre on Temple Street.

Mrs McKinney was also predeceased by her sister Mae and brother Joe and is survived by her sons Barry, Conor and Eunan and daugher Sinead.