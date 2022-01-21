Tributes paid to German born Sligo town twinning figure

At its January monthly meeting Sligo County Council extended its sympathies to the family of Dr Karl Bödeker, Rosses Point, who passed away recently.

The Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council Councillor Paul Taylor said: “Dr Bödeker played a pivotal role in establishing Sligo’s twinning association with Kempten. In 1988 he was part of a small group that identified great merit in developing this link, largely through his dedication and drive, this initiative came to fruition with the signing of the Twinning Charter with Kempten in April 1990.”

The Chair of Sligo County Council’s Twinning Committee Councillor Rosaleen O’Grady remembered Dr Bödeker as “the main architect of our twinning association with Kempten. He was a very humble man who worked tremendously hard behind the scenes to nurture our friendship with Kempten at many levels.”

The Chair of Sligo Town Twinning Dymphna Gorman said: “Dr Bödeker had great respect for the ideals and objectives of the Twinning programme. In April 1990 after the twinning was formalised, Karl continued as a member of the Town Twinning Committee, organising many exchange for Kempten and Sligo students.”

Former Mayor of Kempten Dr. Josef Höß held Dr Bödeker in high esteem: “He was significantly involved in paving the way for the establishment of the town twinning between Sligo and Kempten and was also very committed to the development and deepening of the friendship later on.”

Dr. Höß reccals how Dr. Bödeker introduced him to Sligo and its surroundings, people and culture during trips around the country. The connection between Dr. Bödeker and Dr. Höß remained strong over the years.

The Mayor of Kempten Thomas Kiechle said Dr. Karl Bödeker was an important pioneer of the partnership between Sligo and Kempten. “The news of his death ha filled all those who knew him with sadness. His work in establishing and deepening the relationship between our cities, which has now been maintained for more than three decades, will remain unforgotten.”

The German Embassy in Dublin praised Dr Bödeker for his outstanding contribution to the twinning of Sligo and Kempten. A spokesperson said: “We are saddened by the loss of a dedicated academic and builder of bridges between our two countries, and we offer our condolences to his family.”

Dr Bödeker, a retired Summerhill College teacher and formerly of Münster, Germany, passed away on January 6th 2022, unexpectedly at his home. He is survived by his wife, Olive and children Karla, Barry, MacDara and Peter.

Removal from his home took place on Tuesday, January 11th to St. Columba’s Church, Rosses Point for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery.