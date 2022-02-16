Tributes paid on the sad passing of Sligo amateur actor

Nicola Oates who sadly passed away last week.

Local amateur drama group, Everyman Productions has paid tribute to a talented and much loved young actor who passed away last Thursday at North West Hospice.

Nicola Oates (nee Morrison) of St Anne’s Terrace, Sligo is survived by her husband Stephen, mother Eileen, sister Rosalind and extended family.

Everyman Productions said it was with the deepest sadness that it learned of the untimely passing of Nicola.

“Her incredible talent shone through in many of her memorable performances, both in the Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo and further afield.

“Few will forget her mesmerising portrayal of Rosie in Dancing at Lughnasa, or her award-winning appearance in The Mai.

“Nicola’s last collaboration with Everyman was opposite the late John Caheny, with her spellbinding role in Educating Rita.

“She is quite simply irreplaceable and her immense talent was matched only by her warmth and sincerity.

“Everyman Productions wish to extend our deepest sympathy to Stephen, Rosalind,Eileen and her extended family.”

The Hawk’s Well Theatre also posted a tribute.

“We wish to express our sadness at the untimely passing of the beautiful Nicola Morrison Oates who has graced our stage on so many occasions over the years.

“Our condolences to her family and many friends including those in all of the local groups Sligo Fun Company, Sligo Drama Circle, Everyman Productions Sligo and Sligo Musical Society who have loved performing with her over the years. May she rest in peace.”

Pop Up Theatre, Sligo posted: “On behalf of the entire Pop Up Theatre Team, we express our deep sadness at the passing of the beautiful Nicola Morrison Oates.

“Nicola was the most amazingly talented actress, and the kind of person who lit up every room she walked into.

“She was pure joy to know and share a stage with. Her legacy is one of immense light, the Sligo stage was lucky to have her on it.

“Our sympathies are with Stephen, Rosalind and her family at this time. May she rest in peace.”

Sligo Musical Society said: “An immensely sad day for all of us who knew and loved Nicola Morrison-Oates.

“Her untimely passing has robbed us of a truly talented and versatile award-winning actress who graced the stage with ease and brilliance every time.

“Nicola’s warm personality and sense of fun endeared her to everyone she met.

“A wonderful person and a dear friend. Our heartfelt sympathy extends to Stephen, her mum Eileen, sister Rosalind, extended Morrison and Oates families and Nicola’s countless friends and fellow theatre-lovers. Thank you for the memories Nicola. Rest in peace.”

Removal took place to St Anne’s Church, Sligo on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Rathcormac Cemetery.