Traveller is proud to make history as graduate with MA

David Friel, a 23-year-old student in Sligo IT, has become the first member of the Irish Traveller community in the North-West to graduate with an MA degree.

David is originally from Donegal and studied part-time online for a master’s degree in Social Care and Social Justice and before this completed BA in Health and Social Care.

“I work in social care, and I’ve been doing that for four years. I think my interest in the social justice side of things is derived from being a Traveller and that human rights element,” he said.

David received a first-class honour for his thesis which focused on the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on Irish Travellers. He also received the President’s award at IT Sligo to proceed with a PhD by Research and Thesis.

“People say it’s incredible and it is, I am extremely proud of myself, but it’s also a stark reminder of where Travellers sit in Irish society,” he said.

“This is significant and it’s positive, but it shows that at every level; personal, communal, societal and institutional we’ve a lot to do to make sure there’s equal access to third-level education for Travellers. It’s something to be proud of but it shouldn’t be an anomaly, it should be a common thing.”

David works for the Travellers in Higher Education Project which was established this year in Sligo IT.

“It’s the first project of its kind in the North-West and before this there’s never been a Traveller employed in any of the institutions working on issues affecting Travellers. It’s another reminder of why that shouldn’t be the case,” he said.

David hopes that he can be an example for other Travellers that it is possible to pursue higher education without giving up on your culture, traditions and values.

“I think a lot of Travellers fear that to be successful in education you have to leave behind your ethnicity and identity and that’s not the case.

“Not to say it’s not without its difficulties but it can be done if you have the right people to support you,” he said.

“The likes of Karin White and my project supervisor Tasmin Cavaliero in the IT. Both my parents come from a severely disadvantaged background, they went back to education and broke that cycle, they were very supportive in my pursuit of education.”

“Sligo IT was very forthcoming in terms of ensuring my access to this course both financially and in terms of resources, I think that was a significant factor in my completing it.

While David is proud of his accomplishments, he says the path to pursing higher education in Ireland is difficult as discrimination against the Traveller community is a major issue.

“I’ve found when I went to college there’s a different form of prejudice or bias. Because the classmates around you have achieved such a high-level of education the way they assert discrimination or racism is done in a very strategic way,” he said.

“That actually becomes much more difficult to call out, it’s not something you can put your finger on, but it is significant.

“Being the only Traveller out of 12 or 15 in a master’s course you’re constantly having that emotional labour, if anything comes up within the community, you’re the one who has to defend it or speak about it and it can be a lot of pressure.”

David says that one of the most common misconceptions is that “Travellers don’t value education” but that this is not true and points to wider systemic issues. Travellers understand and recognise that no matter what kind of formal education they get they’re not going to get employment, it’s not that they don’t value it, but they don’t see the significance in terms of life chances, that’s the issue,” he said.

“I am so privileged to have the opportunity to do this, but it’s difficult to live among the community when they were denied that access to education and those opportunities.

Last March, a €300,000 fund to support Travellers in third-level education was announced by the Government and was welcomed as “a good first step” by Traveller’s rights organisations. Currently, 13% of Travellers complete post primary school education and less than 1% progress into higher education. “I hope this inspires other Travellers to pursue education. I have attained a high-level of it now, but I have kept my tradition and culture with me, it hasn’t changed me in any way,” David said.