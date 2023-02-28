Traveller culture part of new collaboration with Sligo arts festival

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival has revealed it is working with artist Seamus Nolan and Sligo Traveller Support group (STSG) on Hereditas on a collaborative engagement project that sets out to explore representations and misrepresentations of Traveller culture over the past 100 years and how the Irish State has impacted on the culture and social history of Travelling people.

The project will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Irish Travellers and Traveller art today as part of ART:2023, a nationwide programme of work to celebrate the Decade of Centenaries in partnership between The Arts Council of Ireland and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Cairde says thats over the course of 100 years Travellers have played an important role in how the Irish State has emerged and evolved. The sustained difficulties experienced by Traveller communities through the removal of cultural and occupational practices, the criminalisation of nomadism and the inadequacy of policies around accommodation and education have and continue to frame the narratives of the community.

In this period of commemoration it is important that the lived history and experience of Traveller communities is as much a part of that conversation. This thought-provoking intercultural project aims to creatively challenge ideas on place-based identity development and belonging. Through a collaboration with Traveller communities and Traveller artists, facilitated by Sligo Traveller Support Group, Hereditas will devise a dynamic and visual programme of events and installations which will be presented during Cairde Sligo Arts Festival.

Festival Director Tara McGowan says: “The celebration of inclusion and diversity has always been at the heart of Cairde. We strive to enable meaningful inclusion and to increase access to exceptional arts activities and experiences for all.

“In particular, we are interested in reaching out to communities who may be experiencing isolation, marginalisation and discrimination. We are delighted to collaborate with Sligo Traveller Support Group who work tirelessly year round to improve the quality of life for travellers in Sligo, highlighting and raising awareness of issues and counteracting the causes and effects of prejudice, discrimination and racism.”

Jamie Murphy, Mental Health Worker, Sligo Traveller Support Group says: “Sligo Traveller Support Group are thrilled to be a part of this project. Unfortunately, the history and culture of Ireland’s Traveller community is something that has often been marginalised and neglected in wider Irish society.

“It’s a great credit to Cairde Sligo Arts Festival that they have developed this initiative and we are delighted to be working collaboratively on it with members of the Traveller community in County Sligo, Cairde, and artist Seamus Nolan.”

Both Cairde Sligo Arts Festival and Sligo Traveller Support Group are excited to work with Nolan who has a wealth of experience working in community settings in a respectful and inclusive manner and to sharing the results of this collaboration with audiences in July.