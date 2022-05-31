Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tragic soldier was chatting to girlfriend on phone before falling off cliff in Bundoran

The tragic death of a young Northern Ireland man in a fall from a cliff in Bundoran was outlined at an inquest into his death at Sligo Courthouse. Gerry McLaughlin reports

Stuart Hamilton who fell to his death in a tragic accident in Bundoran, County Donegal. Expand

Close

Stuart Hamilton who fell to his death in a tragic accident in Bundoran, County Donegal.

Stuart Hamilton who fell to his death in a tragic accident in Bundoran, County Donegal.

Stuart Hamilton who fell to his death in a tragic accident in Bundoran, County Donegal.

sligochampion

The girlfriend of a County Armagh soldier told an Inquest into his death in Sligo inquest of their last phone call together shortly before he slipped and fell off a cliff and in Bundoran last September.

Tragic Stuart Hamilton (30) of Cloghoge Road, Tandaragee County Armagh died at Sligo University Hospital.

Privacy