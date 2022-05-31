Tragic soldier was chatting to girlfriend on phone before falling off cliff in Bundoran

The girlfriend of a County Armagh soldier told an Inquest into his death in Sligo inquest of their last phone call together shortly before he slipped and fell off a cliff and in Bundoran last September.

Tragic Stuart Hamilton (30) of Cloghoge Road, Tandaragee County Armagh died at Sligo University Hospital.

His girlfriend, Chloe Reed, (25) of Corgary, Ballyclare in a deposition read on her behalf to the inquest stated that at “14 minutes past midnight on September 4 Stuart rang me on my mobile as he normally would do before going to bed”.

“On the phone call we both said hello and Stuart sounded so happy on the phone.

“The next thing I said to Stuart was what are you at and I just remember Stuart saying “oh” just slightly though not in a distressed state.

“I then could hear the rustling for only a few seconds, and it was like the rustling of wind .

“There were no other noises but there was an open line with no sound.

“I then began calling Stuart’s name as I thought maybe he dropped his phone.

“This went on for about 20-30 seconds. The call line was cut off and I lost signal.

“I then called Stuart four times and the phone call kept going to voicemail”.

Ms Reed then contacted one of Stuart’s friends, John Morrison, (40) of Drumnagoon Road, Portadown who was with him in Bundoran on a weekend break to the Donegal seaside resort by text.

The inquest heard the text sent at 12.17 read:“Are you with Stu, he called me, and it sounded like he fell and now his phone is dead.”

Her text was answered by Mr Morrison who told her that he and two other friends, Jake Baxter (28) of Kiernan Avenue Portadown and David McGill (22) of Margretta Park, Lurgan had gone to look for Stu on the beach.

“Then I recall hearing John shouting, call 999 and he hung up on me in a panic”

Mr Hamilton was later found unconscious at the bottom of a cliff and subsequently passed away at 4.47 am in the resuscitation room of Sligo University Hospital in the company of his family and Ms Reed.

A member of the British Ministry of Defence watched the Inquest via Zoom at Sligo Courthouse. Mr Hamilton was a corporal in the Royal Irish Regiment and had completed a tour in Afghanistan. He was a a keen hiker and mountain climber and worked as a a procurement officer at Dunbia Foods.

In a deposition read on his behalf, John Morrison told the inquest that he travelled with Stuart Hamilton to Bundoran on September 3 last year in his people carrier and left Portadown around 5 pm.

The plan was to go surfing or rock climbing on Saturday morning. He parked the van at Tullan Strand Road car park.

“Once we were set up, we got sticks and a fire log and a barbeque was set up with Jake, Stuart and David and the barbeque was set up between the two vans.

“We stayed there eating and drinking and eating at the vans until it got dark at approximately 9.30/10pm.

“We had two bottles of Buckfast, four cans of Guinness, a box of Peroni beer, a 10 glass bottle of Jameson Whiskey to drink between the four of us and Jake also had some small bottles of beer.

“I don’t know how many of them he had.”

They lit a camp fire.

“I also brought a table down to set our drinks on and once the campfire was lit, we sat around drinking and chatting.

“Shortly after midnight we tidied up around the campfire and put it out.

“Dave and Stuart were tidying up the table to carry it up to the van.

“I came up past the three lads and got up the hill and walked towards the van.”

At 12.17, he got a text from Chloe Reed, Stuart’s partner asking was he with Stuart as she thought he had a fall and that now his phone was dead.

“I got a head torch and the three of us went down to where we had the fire and searched for Stuart.

“I wasn’t concerned at the time as Stuart had a few drinks but wasn’t drunk.

“I was then drawn to the cliff edge but felt there was no way he could have gone over there.

“I stayed on the phone with Chloe while we searched for Stuart. Dave said he would go down on the beach and check to see if Stuart was there.

“When I got down, I ran up the beach in the hope of not finding him.

“I wasn’t running for long and I saw Stuart lying on the beach.

“At this point I said to Chloe, I would ring her back and shouted at Dave to ring 999.

“I started doing CPR on Stuart, checked his pulse and his breathing but could find nothing.

“We found Stuart at 12.30 am and the first paramedics arrived 10/15 minutes later. The RNLI and a second set of paramedics arrived and Stuart was brought to an ambulance at Tullan Strand Road.

“I spoke with Chloe, who was on her way to Bundoran at 2.50 am and she collected me Jake and David and brought us to Sligo University Hospital.

“I wish to add that none of the four of us were aware of the area at Tullan Strand where we were camping or had the campfire set up.”

A Ballyshannon based garda’s deposition informed the inquest that he got a call at 1 am that a male had fallen off a cliff at Tullan Strand.

When Garda Keith Farragher arrived at the scene an ambulance and members of the RNLI were there already.

He could see a male on a stretcher on the back of the pick-up jeep and he assisted carrying the male up on the stretcher, up the slipway of the beach where visibility and underfoot conditions were very poor.

Garda Farragher said that John Morrison and David Magill had performed CPR on their friend until the paramedics arrived.

“They were all very upset and concerned for their friend

“I went to the area of the beach where Stuart had been located along with John Morrison. I went back to the car park area at Tullan Strand and remained with John, Jake and David for a short period after this as they arranged transport to Sligo University Hospital.

In a deposition read on his behalf, Dr Kieran Cunnigham, Consultant in Emergency Medicine said Stuart Hamilton was brought to the hospital at 2.04 am on September 4.

He was haemodynamically unstable with very low blood pressure and he needed adrenaline.

His pupils were fixed and dilated and there was swelling at the left side of the back of his head and the left side of his face and was in cardiac arrest.

A scan showed “catastrophic injuries including a severe brain injury and spinal fractures”.

“I spoke with the neuro-surgical team in Beaumont Hospital who reviewed Mr Hamilton’s scans and were of the opinion that he had unsurvivable brain injury.

“After the scans I broke the terrible news to Mr Hamilton’s family and brought them in to sit with him.

“He continued to deteriorate and died at 4.47 am in our resuscitation room and I pronounced Stuart Hamilton deceased”.

Coroner Eamon MacGowan said an autopsy was carried out on September 6 last year and it was on the body of a 30-year-old healthy young man.

Brain scans showed chronic and irreversible damage to the brain.

There was a level of alcohol in his system which was in the toxic range.

The verdict of the Coroner’s Court was accidental death which happened at Tullan Strand Road on September 4 last year.

The cause of death was an accidental fall from a cliff with cardiac arrest on a background of brain damage.

The Coroner paid tribute to all those who worked so hard in getting the young man to the hospital and who had helped him.

He sympathised with the Hamilton family who werepresent at the Inquest.

The Coroner said he understood it was a terrible time for them and he wished them all the best and hoped that “time can be a healer for you”.

Sergeant Derek Butler extended sympathy on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

In a statement at the time of his death, The Royal Irish Regiment said it was with “deep sadness” that it was announcing the death of Corporal Hamilton - describing him as “a truly outstanding soldier and commander”.

Lt Col Simon Baxter told the Belfast Telegraph that CplHamilton was “always going a little further, that he consistently strived to go the extra mile.

“He was the best of his peer group and tested himself constantly. He was larger than life and a true battalion character, admired and respected by everyone he met.”

Mr Hamilton is survived by his parents Alan and Alison and brother Gordon and sisters Helen and Leanne.







