Tracing the history of our love of dancing

Sligo dancers will feature in documentary to be aired on RTE1 on Thursday
Steps of Freedom - a documentary on Irish Dance by Ruán Magan which premiered on RTE1 last week before hitting screens in the US in the New Year features several Sligo dancers.
Many of the dance scenes were curated by Leitrim dancer Edwina Guckian and feature several of Sligo’s finest Sean Nós dancers including Karen Tansey, Deirdre Kerins, Ryan Sheridan, Ellen Langton. Aaron & Ava Glancy, John, Shauna, Colin, Aoife & Anna McGrath.
It was shot over the June Bank holiday weekend on Sheemore and in fields around Effrinagh, Co. Leitrim.
The documentary will be aired in the States, on ARTE across Europe and the BBC in 2022.