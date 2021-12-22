Tracing the history of our love of dancing

Pictured above are Sligo dancers Karen Tansey, Deirdre Kerins, Ryan Sheridan, Ellen Langton. Aaron & Ava Glancy, John, Shauna, Colin, Aoife & Anna McGrath along with the group from Áirc Damhsa that performed on Sheemore Hill for Steps of a freedom documentary.

Pictured above is dancer Karen Tansey Ballymote, Marcus Guckian and Edwina Guckian curator or the dance scenes for Steps of Freedom documentary.

Pictured at the cake dance scene in Effrinagh were Attracta McLoughlin,Lisconny, Eileen Tansey from Ballymote and dancer Edwina Guckian.

Pictured above are Sligo dancers, Karen Tansey, Deirdre Kerins, Ryan Sheridan, Ellen Langton. Aaron and Ava Glancy, John, Shauna, Colin, Aoife and Anna McGrath along with the group from Áirc Damhsa that performed on Sheemore Hill for the Steps of Freedom documentary.

Steps of Freedom - a documentary on Irish Dance by Ruán Magan which premiered on RTE1 last week before hitting screens in the US in the New Year features several Sligo dancers.

Many of the dance scenes were curated by Leitrim dancer Edwina Guckian and feature several of Sligo’s finest Sean Nós dancers including Karen Tansey, Deirdre Kerins, Ryan Sheridan, Ellen Langton. Aaron & Ava Glancy, John, Shauna, Colin, Aoife & Anna McGrath.

It was shot over the June Bank holiday weekend on Sheemore and in fields around Effrinagh, Co. Leitrim.

The documentary will be aired in the States, on ARTE across Europe and the BBC in 2022.