Tracing the graves of Sligo’s IRA volunteers

Ceremony recently held at Sligo Cemetery following the restoration of the grave of Michael McCrann.

Acommemorative sub-committee of Sligo Sinn Féin is refurbishing the graves of more than 30 republicans from the county to mark the centenaries of those killed during the Irish War of Independence.

The most recent commemorative event held in the old part of Sligo Cemetery was for IRA volunteer Michael McCrann from Sligo Town who died, aged 19, from an accidental gun discharge during the War of Independence on New Year’s Eve 1921.

Vol. McCrann, A Coy, 1st Batt., Sligo Brigade, IRA, died after being accidentally shot and killed while billeted in Gilhooly Hall in Sligo town.

The event was attended by former Councillor Sean MacManus who has been heavily involved in the remembrance project.

“What we normally do is, there is a wreath lain and perhaps a bit of music.

“There would be a reading of the proclamation and Sligo’s Roll of Honour.

“Then there’s a short oration from someone who would be familiar with the person we are commemorating,” he said.

“Michael McCrann would have joined the IRA at a relatively young age.

“It’s hard to determine all the actions Michael himself would have been involved in but one I am aware of is the rescue from Sligo Gaol in 1921.

“Towards the end of June after a number of attempts the Sligo Brigade succeeded in freeing three prominent IRA leaders from Sligo Gaol.

“He was later killed on New Years’ Eve 1921 and unfortunately died as a young man.”

Mayor of Sligo Arthur Gibbons chaired the centenary and said that these events “are so important because a lot of these people could be forgotten otherwise.”

“We don’t commemorate these people just when it is popular to do so, we have commemorations every single year and it’s something we are very mindful of,” he said.

“We feel these people gave their lives for the gift of freedom that we have today, especially in the Free State, and they should be enshrined in history for the acts they carried out and paid for with their lives.”

Mr. MacManus said that their commemorative project covers a five-year period of centenary events starting with Martin Savage from Ballisodare who was killed in a gun battle during an ambush in Ashtown on December 19, 1919, to Patrick Gorman from Kilmacowen who died of injuries at the beginning of 1924.

“One facet of the work that is quite extensive and time consuming is to actually locate the graves of these fallen soldiers, ascertain what sort of condition their monuments are in and determine if they are in need of upgrading or remedial work,” he said.

“The next step is to find the families. In most cases they are relatively easy to find and establish direct descendants but in other cases we cannot find them and consequently it’s difficult.

“The headstone may have fallen into acute disrepair and we would obviously have to be very careful so we are not transgressing on a grave and where the family might want to do the work themselves.

“I have done a fair bit of research into these people who have died, there are a few of them that I can’t identify their families or can only find very little information about them.

“If you can’t find the families and local people don’t know any direct descendants, then it’s likely the family could have died out or emigrated to a different area.”

“In the vast majority of cases these graves are very well maintained by their descendants, in other cases a small number are not and that’s where you have to spend money and that brings us to the point of trying to get a few euros here and there to do some work.

“Some members have a greater interest in this than others, some people who are not members of Sinn Féin also have a good interest in what we are doing and are very supportive of it.

“It all costs a substantial amount of money and if people want to support us then they should contact their local Sinn Féin representative.

“The repairs come from donations and in some cases the families are very supportive financially as well as of what we are endeavouring to do.”

Mr. MacManus stated that there are several republican monuments scattered throughout the county that they are also interested in restoring if there is a need.

“There’s a monument out near Coola Cross in Sooey to Thomas Sheeran, we spent a substantial amount of money about 18 months ago working with the families.

“There are also other monuments such as for Harry Breheny in Coolaney which are in very good condition and I don’t think will necessitate any more work,” he said.

“Unfortunately, there is still a significant amount of work ahead of us on graves because in County Sligo there were more people killed in the Civil War than in the first phase against the British.

“However, there are a significant number that don’t require any work, just have the grass trimmed and in some cases a bit of re-lettering to be done but they have been very well looked after by families over the years.”

Mr MacManus was very thankful for everyone who has provided donations as well as the support of CK Monumental LTD who have provided work with very limited funding.

These are a number of further commemorative events planned throughout 2022 to coincide with the centenary of of their deaths.