Town centre residents object to renewal of Sligo publican’s licence

Complaints of loud music and anti-social behaviour are made in court

KIlgallens pub at The Mall, Sligo. Expand

KIlgallens pub at The Mall, Sligo.

By Gerry McLaughlin

A district court judge has advised a Sligo publican that he will need to have a “change of attitude” as she adjourned his application for a renewal of his annual licence, that was contested by four objectors, at Sligo District Court.

Judge Sandra Murphy said that Peter Kilgallen of Kilgallens public house, The Mall, had every right to earn a livelihood, but there were underlying problems that were “not being taken seriously”.

