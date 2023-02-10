Tourism award for North Sligo sheepdog business

Fiona Ross, Chair, CIE Tours with Martin and Trish Feeney, Atlantic Sheepdogs, winners of the Best Sheep dog Trial Gold Award at the CIE Tours Awards of Excellence.

Atlantic Sheepdogs, Grange has scooped a national tourism award. Launched in 1990, the Awards recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors – the people and businesses throughout the country who put Irish tourism on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to our international visitors. CIE Tours, which celebrates 91 years in business is the largest operator of guided tours to Ireland in the North American market, bringing over 25,000 visitors here last year.

Atlantic Sheepdogs, Grange, was awarded a prestigious Gold Award for the Best Sheep Dog Trial in Ireland.

Speaking at the presentation of CIE Tours Annual Awards of Excellence Elizabeth Crabill, CEO said; “The Irish holiday experience is unique, and its popularity is very evident in the strong rebound we witnessed once international travel re-opened following the pandemic.

“We are very encouraged by the pipeline of bookings for the coming year, which are ahead of expectations, and we look forward to ensuring that our partners and our host communities continue to benefit from our success in attracting visitors to travel with us to Ireland.”

Ms Crabill said that as one of the longest established tour operators in Ireland, CIE Tours is well placed to help Ireland capitalise on the growing interest in sustainable and responsible tourism.

“Our itineraries visit many rural areas of Ireland and over many years we have helped local tourism operators to survive and thrive, creating valuable local employment. With our experience and knowledge, we can be a strong partner in to Fáilte Ireland in achieving its ambition to develop Ireland as a high-quality tourism destination that facilitates a healthy and sustainable industry, while having positive impacts on host communities, and contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the environment.” she said.