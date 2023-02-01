Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

Looking to get out of the house this week? Fancy a fun get-together with friends? Here’s our pick of what’s on in Sligo this week.

Danti-Dan, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Wednesday at 8pm)

Gina Moxley’s Danti-Dan is the shamelessly funny tale of the sexual-awakening of five innocent youngsters in a small dead-end town. Bursting with hormones-in bloom, sentimental nostalgia and brash young cynicism, it is an hilarious exploration of puberty blues, and a sharp-shock teenage comedy with tragic undertones. Described by critics as one of the greatest Irish plays of the past few decades, Danti-Dan is a theatrical gem. For ages 14+. Tickets: €18/16 conc.

Patrick Feeney: The Country Gospel Show, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Thursday at 8pm)

Country music star Patrick Feeney is coming to the Hawk’s Well Theatre this Thursday. Patrick was born to sing and from the age of four he wanted to be on stage with his father who played in a local band. His phenomenal success, especially over the past few years, is summed up in three words from the title of Patrick’s first album, back in 2003 – that title says it’s all… Thanks to You. It’s 15 years since the then teenager released that debut album, and while he has recorded countless songs since, he still lives by the motto that it’s thanks to the fans that he is such a success today.

Jason Byrne Unblocked, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Friday at 8pm)

With a new lease of life following heart surgery, Jason 2.0 brings his new show ‘Unblocked’ to The Hawk’s Well Theatre. The Six Million Dollar Byrne has cleared his arteries, his mind and his schedule to bring you an evening of pure unadulterated old-fashioned fun. This is the ultimate celebration of life and never giving up brought to you by “The Outright King of Live Comedy”.

The Only 90s Disco, Anderson’s Live (Friday from 9pm)

Presented by the Mercy College Parents Association this 90s disco night is being described as the ultimate fund-raising event. This full-immersion event will host Dublin band Pump up the Jam as well as DJ Trolly and DJ Joe 90 over both dance floors in Anderson’s on Friday night. All proceeds raised will go towards a much-needed Astro Pitch at the Mercy College. Tickets for this over 18s event are €20 and available through Eventbrite.

Sligo Spring Chess Tournament, Diamond Coast Hotel (Friday – Sunday)

The Sligo Spring Chess Tournament is set to take place at the Diamond Coast Hotel in Enniscrone from Friday February 3rd to Sunday February 5th. With three rounds over three days the tournament’s motto is ‘where everyone is treated like a professional’ and will be sure to grab the attention of chess enthusiasts from all over the country.

The Will to Surprise, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Saturday at 8pm)

Old Joe Murphy has passed away, his family is called to hear his last will and testament. As his family arrives to receive their inheritance, greed soon takes over. The deceased has left a few surprises of his own. But who is the mystery woman called Stella? A very funny comedy full of surprises by Dave Tiernan. Tickets: €15/12.50conc.

Kyle Riley: Little Folk on the Road, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Sunday at 12pm)

Kyle Riley has been writing and performing children’s music for over 10 years, touring Ireland and abroad. Little Folk features his award-winning original children’s music, catchy kids tunes and some proper sing-along songs. It’s a foot stomping, hand clapping and jumping good time perfectly suited for 2-8 year old's and their adults. Bring your rock toddlers, your little boppers, and cool kids to Kyle’s one-of-a-kind family concert.

Johnny McEvoy, Sligo Park Hotel (Sunday at 8pm)

Irish Country singer Johnny McEvoy has had an incredible career spanning almost 60 years and is perhaps best known for his exciting live shows where he plays a mix of original material as well as traditional numbers such as Carrickfergus, The Boston Burglar and The Leaving of Liverpool. Catch Johnny at the Sligo Park Hotel this Sunday for what’s sure to be a show to remember.

Tim O’Brien and Jan Fabricius, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Sunday at 8pm)

Multi-Grammy-winner and multi-instrumentalist, Tim O’Brien, has travelled the world and delighted audiences since 1975 with his warm vocals, string wizardry, and heartfelt original songs. His latest recording He Walked On, maps a pathway through today’s world. In duet with his wife Jan Fabricius on mandolin and vocals, you can expect rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing, interspersed with O’Brien’s self-deprecating humour.

Sligo Psychic Show with Michael Henry, Clayton Hotel Sligo (Tuesday at 8:30pm)

Michael Henry is the Seventh Son, an amazing Psychic Medium who demonstrates his powers to connect with those who have ‘crossed over’. His gift has taken him all over the world, with a string of international appearances Michael is one of Europe's Top psychics. Now you have a chance to witness his amazing abilities in this intimate performance. From the stage he will pick up energies and connect with loved ones from the other side in this interesting and thought provoking event.