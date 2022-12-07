Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

Looking to get out of the house this week? Fancy a fun get-together with friends? Here’s our pick of what’s on in Sligo this week.

Reboot Presents: Riot Code, Schak & Azyr, Lola Montez (Wednesday from 10pm)

Take in an epic night of DJs and dancing at late night bar Lola Montez on JFK Parade. Featuring Irish musical duo Riot Code, UK house artist Schak and industrial hard techno DJ Azyr this is sure to be a wild night to remember for all the techno heads out there. Tickets are available through Eventbrite and are priced at €15.

Rock Na Shee, Knocknashee Community Hub Tubbercurry (Saturday from 9:30pm)

Live music, full bar and a lift home – what more could you ask for? Tickets are now available for what promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment on December 10 at the Knocknashee Community Hub. A great opportunity to listen to some of the best musicians around, while having a beer and at the same time supporting this amazing community venture. Tickets for this incredible line up cost €20 and will be available from O’Grady’s Coolaney, The Knocknashee Hub, Aurivo Achonry and Computerbits in Tubbercurry. Featuring Shane McGowan, Niall Kelly, Declan Folan, Rory O’Dowd, Chris Stapleton, Frank Brennan and Noelle Brennan.

Turn It On, Furey’s Pub (Saturday from 10pm)

Turn It On, series of winter gigs in Furey’s pub continues this Saturday with regulars Simon and Mark as well as guest DJs. Turn it On is a community of music lovers and set up by Mark and Simon in 2015 initially as a weekly vinyl-night in Sligo to create a space where music lovers could share their passion together.

Christmas Fair, the Benwiskin Centre Ballintrillick (Sunday from 2pm to 5pm)

A variety of products including homemade crafts, textiles, jewellery, homemade baked goods, and mulled wine will be available at the Christmas Fair in the Benwiskin Centre. Taking place this Sunday from 2-5pm. If you would like to reserve a table for our Christmas Fair, please call us on 071 9176721 for further details.

Strandhill’s Santa’s Sleigh, Strandhill village (Sunday from 4:30pm to 7:30pm)

Santa and his sleigh will be flying around Strandhill village spreading Christmas joy and doorstep magic to Children young and old this coming Sunday. Santa and his elves will be following a festive map to guide them to all the boys and girls who want a chance to meet the jolly red man. Taking place from 4:30pm to 7:30pm this will surely be the beginning of some wonderful winter memories for the little ones.

Tubbercurry Christmas Fair, St. Brigid’s Hall (Sunday from 2pm to 5pm)

The Festive Community Christmas Fair will take place in St. Brigid’s Hall, Tubbercurry, this Sunday, from 2 – 5 pm. Hosted by St. Brigid’s Hall Committee, this is a Fundraiser for North West Hospice and St. Brigid’s Hall. There will be a host of craft stalls with a wide range of beautifully designed handmade gift items including tree decorations, table centrepieces, Christmas cards, jewellery, bags, hand knitted and crocheted toys and much more.

Tireragh CCÉ Christmas Concert, Dromore West Community Centre (Sunday from 3pm)

Tireragh CCÉ Christmas Concert of music, song and dance will take place Sunday 11th Dec at 3pm in Dromore West Community Centre. Tickets €10 (children free) are available at door or in Costcutters in Dromore West, Bernies in Easkey or contact (086) 876 5545. Refreshments and raffle on the night.

Cloonacool Christmas Party, Cloonacool Community Centre (Sunday from 3pm)

An open invitation is extended to any people locally who might like to attend the Cloonacool Community Centre Christmas party. The party is being revived after a few years’ break and takes place on Sunday, December 11. The party will start with a Mass at 3 p.m. and continues with dinner, music and dancing. Call Attracta McIntyre to book your place at 086 3058844.

Cinderella, The Hawks Well Theatre (Ongoing)

Coolera Dramatic Society are delighted to return to the Hawk’s Well with this year’s pantomime Cinderella. All your favourite actors will be back on stage to entertain you including Brian and Stephen Devaney, John Banks, Kieran O’Doherty and Orla McSharry. With some exciting new talent, wonderful music and dance and of course lots of exciting adventures, this will be one not to miss. Running night until December 17th. Tickets are €20

Events at the Depot Community Centre, Dromahair (Ongoing)

Genealogy course on Wednesdays at 8.15 p.m. to help you trace your family tree. Edwina Guckian Airc Damhsa Dance on Mondays 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Parent and Toddler Group on Tuesdays 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. North Leitrim Dance Class on Tuesdays 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Active Age group on Wednesdays 10.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m, Knit Group on Thursdays 11 a.. to 1 p.m., Exercise with Sue on Thursdays 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Bible Group on Thursdays 8.15 p.m. Karate on Fridays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For further information on any of the activities contact the Depot office which is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday. Contact us at 071 9134986 or 085 8017943.