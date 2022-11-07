Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

Looking to get out of the house this week? Fancy a fun get-together with friends? Here’s our pick of what’s on in Sligo this week.

Book Launch: Let Them Lie by Florence Gillan, Liber Bookshop (Thursday at 6:00pm)

Sligo born author Florence Gillan will be launching her debut novel Let Them Lie in Liber Bookshop this Thursday. Set in Sligo, the book tells the story of a long-buried yellow biscuit tin and how its disturbing contents set in motion a terrifying journey through a family’s hidden past.

Sligo Science Festival, Atlantic Technological University Sligo (Friday November 11th to Sunday November 20th)

The Sligo Science Festival kicks off this Friday with the Current Chemistry Investigators (CCI) for TY Students, an informal education project about the science of energy storage and chemical analysis. This is followed by the science fair on Sunday which features a whole host of free drop in programmes to suit all ages including: Mad Professor with Niall O’Dwyer, Sustainable Foods, Professor Plunger, Explosion Dome and more with more fascinating events to follow throughout the entire festival. More info at sligosciencefestival.ie

Coding Workshop, Overstock Ireland Finisklin Business Park (Saturday 9:30am to 16:30pm)

Participate in this coding workshop for women who want to learn how to code. This workshop is aimed at women who want to make an impact on the IT industry and is aimed at those who are new to programming, wishing to return to work, investigating a career change, or currently working in the tech industry but not in programming. Expert coaches will teach participants how to create a website using Python, Django, HTML & CSS and tickets are priced at €10 via Eventbrite.

Athletics Leader Course, Enniscrone Kilglass GAA (Saturday at 10:00am)

This Athletics Leader course is run by the Sligo Sport and Recreation Partnership and provides teachers, parents and club members the skills and tools to manage and lead an athletics programme. This one-day course is aimed at those who want to coach or assist at their local club and focuses primarily on developing athleticism through games designed to improve agility, balance and coordination. Priced at €70 this includes the Athletics Leader manual full of games and activities for use with young athletes.

Flook, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Saturday at 8:00pm)

Taking inspiration from their roots in the Irish and English traditions, Flook have an enviable trademark sound, weaving and spinning traditionally rooted tunes over precise acoustic grooves, with a rare blend of fiery technical brilliance, delicate ensemble interaction and a bold, adventurous musical imagination. Featuring Brian Finnegan (whistles and flutes), Sarah Allen (flutes and accordion), Ed Boyd (guitar), and John Joe Kelly (bodhrán). Tickets are €20/18conc./10u18s

Resting with the Season, Quarryfield House (Sunday from 10:30am)

The Open Circle Mindfulness Community, a secular group of local people practising mindfulness, is hosting a gentle day of mindfulness centred around resting in each moment, guided practices, outdoor walking, movement and company. The day will provide space for pausing, calming the body and mind, resting and healing and is based on the practices of Zen Teacher Thich Nhat Hanh. Tickets are priced at €16 and are available through Eventbrite.

Antiques vintage and collectables fair, Radisson Blu Hotel (Sunday from 11:00am to 6:00pm)

Check out over 20 dealers from around Ireland offering a vast choice of decorative and functional items including jewellery, furniture, decor, paintings & prints, ceramics, glassware, clocks & watches, handmade rugs, antiquarian books and ephemera, coins & banknotes, medals, postcards and much more. Quality, variety and competitive prices abound at this Sligo fair. Tickets are €3.50 per adult and €2.50 for students and pensions.

Knot Again, The Hawk’s Theatre (Sunday at 8:00pm)

It’s the hilarious brand-new comedy play written by Conal Gallen and his son Rory. Bridie and Willie Murphy are renewing their wedding vows! Fr. Big Mad Micky O’Reilly, Betty Head and her son, Dick all make a welcome return, along with some new and old guests! Nothing goes as planned as Bridie convinces her hapless husband Willie to renew their wedding vows in the hope that she will get a whole new kitchen! The comedy and confusion will keep you in stitches! Tickets are €27.50.

Code on the Road, The Glasshouse (Monday at 10:30am)

Do you work in the arts? Do you know your employee rights or are you clear on employer obligations? Well join this workshop hosted by the Irish Theatre Institute (ITI) who have developed a code of behaviour so everyone working in the arts and creative sectors knows their rights, their responsibilities and what services and supports exist when things go wrong. This workshop is free and part of SAFE TO CREATE, a Dignity at Work programme arising out of the Irish Theatre Institute’s Speak Up initiative.

Knit Night, O’Donnell’s Pub Cliffoney (Every Tuesday from 7:30pm)

This informal meetup is welcome to all with an interest in knitting and crafting. All levels and ages are encouraged to take part in crocheting every Tuesday evening at O’Donnell’s pub in Cliffoney. With so much talk of the cost of living and rising energy costs it seems now may be the perfect to beat the bills and get cracking on some new knits to keep you and your loved ones warm.