Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

Looking to get out of the house this week? Fancy a fun get-together with friends? Here’s our pick of what’s on in Sligo this week.

Locals@Lunch presents Tara Baoth Mooney, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Wednesday at 13:10pm)

The female led lunchtime series Locals@Lunch continues with Tara Baoth Mooney who is joined by Aoife Hammond and Ruth Clinton. All three women are singers whose individual practice flows between traditional and new music in quite different ways. They will sing three traditional songs with minimal accompaniment and each song will be followed by a composed contemporary response. This is the first time that they will have worked together. Admission is free.

Strolling Through Ulysses, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Wednesday at 8:00pm)

Ulysses is considered one of the greatest novels ever written. Celebrating its 100th birthday we welcome writer, actor and Joycean enthusiast - Robert Gogan; writer, actor and Joycean enthusiast who is on a mission to bring the fun-filled story of Bloomsday and this iconic work to the world at large. This entertaining show presents extracts of the work and guides you through the curious events and quirky characters of Ulysses, in a humorous and informative manner, presenting the comical, the descriptive and the complex aspects of Joyce’s writing – without compromising the integrity of the great book. Admission is €15.

The Last Pearl, The Factory (opens Thursday at 8:00pm)

The Last Pearl is the new play from the Blue Raincoat Theatre Company and is the fourth in a series of devised works since 2016 that included Shackleton, the School Days of Thaddeus K and Hunting Darwin. Telling the story of a pearl diver, a woman named M, who is in search of survival in an ever changing and increasingly challenging world. Directed by Niall Henry the production will run until November 5. Admission is €20.

An Ant Called Amy, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Thursday at 10:00am and 12:00pm)

Amy the ant works very hard. When she wins the Employee of the Month Award Amy feels happiness that drives her to work even harder. But with the help of the Brown Spider, Amy finds true happiness by embracing her brother’s memory every day. A story about a busy little ant who learns to slow down. Suitable for junior infants to second class. Admission is €6 per child.

The Sligo Film Society: Róise & Frank, The Model (Thursday at 8:00pm)

The Sligo Film Society continues at The Model this Thursday with Róise & Frank, an Irish language film telling the story of Róise in mourning from the sudden death of her husband Frank. Initially she is annoyed by a mysterious dog that shows up at her door. But a series of eerie coincidences soon has Róise convinced that the dog is Frank, reincarnated. This new canine companion helps Róise overcome her grief, but her cruel neighbour Donncha has some sinister plans for the doggo… Admission €8/€6 (conc.)

Halloween Salsa Party, Anderson’s Bar and Grill (Friday from 8:00pm)

Enjoy some salsa, bachata, or kizomba dancing in Anderson’s with a spooky twist this Friday. As part of Sun Dance Club’s monthly Friday night parties this will surely be a night to remember as things are spiced up with line dances and group animations. Featuring cocktail specials and food served until 9pm the dress code is spooky with prizes for best, scariest, and funniest outfits. Admission is €10.

House of the Hag, The White Hag Brewery, Ballymote (Friday from 5:00pm)

The White Hag Brewery and Binder presents the Spooktacular House of the Hag on Friday October 29. Featuring live music and DJs with craft beer on the eve of Samhain there will be a silent disco, fancy dress, full taproom bar, and brewery tours. With music from Pretty Happy, Some Remain, and DJ Fergal D’Arcy entry is free from 5-10pm and there is €250 up for grabs for the best fancy dress prize. All this taking place at the White Hag Brewery in Ballymote, make sure to pick up your free tickets on Eventbrite before they sell out.

Zombie Hunt, Sligo Rowing Club (Sunday from 7:30pm)

For a family fun day why not head out to the Sligo Rowing Club’s Zombie Hunt on Sunday October 30. Taking place at the rowing club beside Doorly Park this Sunday evening event will feature a scary chase with zombies by the river. Prizes to be won for the best costumes for both adults and children and refreshments will be provided. Admission is priced at €5 per child, €10 per adult, or €20 per family and tickets can be bought through Eventbrite.

ATU Haunting, Atlantic Technological University Sligo (Monday and Tuesday 8:00pm – 11:00pm)

This Halloween night marks the beginning of the biggest indoor haunting event in the North West. Brought to you by the creators of the Hazelwood Haunting which helped raise over €50,000 for local charities and community groups. This event promises to be even bigger and scarier than ever before with a dozen unique scare zones and over one hundred monsters, zombies, ghouls and goblins. Admission is €15 per person with deals for groups.

An Evening with Doug Allan, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Tuesday at 8:00pm)

After a sell-out Scottish run in Autumn 2021, wildlife cameraman Doug Allan brings his critically acclaimed brand new tour to Ireland. Doug looks back over his successes and setbacks during 35 years of natural history filmmaking which include work on David Attenborough’s Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and Frozen Planet. Part retrospective, the show is also Doug's perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world's wild places. What change of emphasis and direction should we now be incorporating in wildlife films? Admission is €18/16 (conc.)