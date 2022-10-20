Top ten things to do in Sligo this week

Looking to get out of the house this week? Fancy a fun get-together with friends? Here’s our pick of what’s on in Sligo this week.

The Sligo Film Society: Benediction, The Model (Thursday at 8:00pm)

The Sligo Film Society continues at The Model this Thursday with Benediction directed by Terrance Davis. Surviving the horrors of the First World War and decorated for his bravery, Siegfried Sassoon became a vocal critic of the war. His story is one of a conflicted man in a fractured world, searching for peace and self-acceptance. Admission €8 / €6 (conc.)

Heaven, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Thursday at 8:00pm)

Heaven is set in County Offaly, during the weekend of a local wedding. Mairead and Mal are struggling to keep their marriage together. Perhaps attending a wedding will help, or it might raise questions that are difficult to answer. Written by Eugene O’Brien and directed by Jim Culleton and performed by Andrew Bennett and Janet Moran. Tickets €20/18 (conc.)

The Seeger Sessions Revival, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Friday at 8:00pm)

The Seeger Sessions Revival are a thirteen-piece band who have captured the spirit, energy and musical exuberance of Bruce Springsteen’s Seeger Sessions. This diverse group of talented musicians put their own stamp on Springsteen’s iconic Seeger Sessions. Tickets: €22.50/11.25 U18 (plus booking fees)

Church House Creepers and Bay_State, The Leitrim Bar (Friday at 9:00pm)

Check out Sligo’s most exciting up and coming hardcore punk outfit the Church House Creepers at the Leitrim bar this Friday. Following packed out shows in local venues such as Serious Business and Anderson’s, the Creepers embody the spirit of the 1977 punk explosion as the counties most chaotic and energetic live outfit. This will be followed by a techno DJ set from Bay_State. Admission is €8, however no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

Sligo Park Run, Doorly Park (Saturday at 9:30am)

Sligo Park Run is a fun, friendly, and free weekly 5km fun run at Doorly Park. Members of the community are encouraged to participate in any way they choose whether that’s walk, run, jog, volunteer, or just spectate. Register at parkrun.ie to access a scannable tracking bar code.

OutWest LGBTeaQ+ Coffee Meetup, The Blind Tiger (Saturday from 12:00-2:00pm)

Join the LGBT+ coffee meetup this Saturday in the Blind Tiger hosted by OutWest. OutWest have supported the LGBT+ community in Sligo since 1997 and on the second and fourth Saturday of each month offer this informal opportunity for those within the community to meet, converse, and make friends.

Ye Vagabonds plus Niamh Regan, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Saturday at 8:00pm)

Ye Vagabonds are brothers Brían and Diarmuid Mac Gloinn. A core force in the traditional Irish music circuit, Ye Vagabonds fuse reflective folk music with traditional elements. The duo continue to develop new ideas within the trad style by forming their own sound. Niamh Regan is a critically acclaimed songwriter from county Galway. Released in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, her debut album Hemet announced her arrival as one of the most distinctive songwriters in Ireland today. Earning nominations for both the RTE Folk Awards’ and the Choice Awards’ Album of the Year, the album received soaring praise, and led to performances on The Late Late Show, Other Voices, and La Blogothèque. Admission €25.50/12.75 u18s.

Tommie Gorman in Conversation with Niall Delaney, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Sunday at 3pm)

Hear former RTE North West correspondent Tommie Gorman discuss his new memoir with Ocean FM presenter Niall Delaney at this free event in the Hawk’s Well Theatre. Tommie’s book gives an account of life growing up in Sligo and experiences through four decades of working in broadcasting.

Con Brio presents The Far Flung Trio, The Model (Sunday at 3:00pm)

Katherine Hunka on violin, Dermot Dunne on accordion, and Malachy Robinson on double bass make up The Far Flung Trio. They bring you their eclectic mix of music in this exciting concert which blends the folk worlds of Tango, Klezmer, Choro and Paris café music. Admission: Adults €20/Students €10.

Susan O’Neill and Campbell Jensen, The Hawk’s Well Theatre (Sunday at 8pm)

Susan O’Neill is quietly making a name for herself as one of Ireland’s most interesting singer-songwriters, this multi-instrumentalist blends husky vocals with a unique looping technique that mixes Irish folk with rock, soul, gospel and blues. Special guests on the night are Campbell Jensen, a music duo including Glen Campbell’s daughter Ashely presenting country classics with a modern twist. Tickets €24.50/12.25 u18s.